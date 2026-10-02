Solo Theatre Film Festival to Showcase One-Person Performances at The Blue Door
The festival features THE DO OVER, QFWFQ, and BODY AS AN ARCHIVE, along with honoree selections exploring solo performance across comedy, drama, and experimental forms.
The inaugural Solo Theatre Film Festival will bring together three films celebrating the art of solo performance on November 7, 2026 at The Blue Door in Culver City. Featuring The Do Over, by Rachel Austin, QFWFQ, by Gregory Nussen, and Body as an Archive, by Junru Wang, the festival showcases artists working across comedy, drama, experimental performance, storytelling, and hybrid forms. Together, the films demonstrate just how expansive a single performer can make a frame feel.
Solo performance has always asked an enormous amount of one person: to hold a room, inhabit multiple perspectives, tell a story, and create an entire world through presence and imagination. Film changes the equation. The camera can get impossibly close. It can move, linger, interrupt, distort, and reveal. The result is a form that is neither simply filmed theatre nor conventional narrative film.
It's solo theatre, made for the camera.
The Solo Theatre Film Festival was created to give solo artists a dedicated space to share work that can sometimes fall between traditional theatrical and cinematic categories.
'We wanted to create a festival that recognizes solo performance as a form that belongs everywhere,' says Jen Rowe, Co-founder of the Solo Theatre Film Festival. 'There is something incredibly powerful about watching one person tell a story directly to you. On film, that intimacy can become even more immediate.' Co-founder Amie Enriquez adds 'The camera can bring you closer to a performer, while also opening up an entirely new theatrical vocabulary. We hope to inspire solo theatre makers towards taking imaginative leaps in how their show is captured on film - there seems to be an untapped world of possibility.'
In addition to the festival selections, the program recognizes artists whose work demonstrates distinctive approaches to solo performance and filmmaking, including International Artist Honoree Bruna Betito's Vaca and Honorable Mention Artist David Pavavo's Poster Child.
The festival invites audiences to experience stories that are personal, theatrical, funny, unsettling, experimental, and deeply human-all through the singular presence of one performer.
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