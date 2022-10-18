SkyPilot Lands Its Final Runway Of The Season

SkyPilot Theatre Company's Runway series will close out its 2022 season with a dark comedy. The Devil's Buddy will be performed on Wednesday, October 26th at 8pm at Oh My Ribs! Theater, 6468 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles. The production is open to the public with a $5 suggested donation at the door.

SkyPilot, a well-established greenhouse for the development of new theatrical works, continues Runway, a play reading series that helps to develop new plays in the early drafts stage. The readings are directed by prominent Los Angeles theatre directors in partnership with the playwrights. They are rehearsed, staged, on their feet and performed with scripts-in-hand, immediately followed by a focused feedback session with a moderator, the playwright, and the audience.

In The Devil's Buddy, written by Dana Hammer and directed by Morris Schorr, a young homeless man's life is turned upside down when he becomes the Devil's errand boy. As he is drawn deeper and deeper into the Devil's plans, he must decide once and for all who he wants to be - good or evil. But what is evil, exactly?

The cast includes Luc Rosenthal, Nick Freedson, Tabatha Skanes, Laura Walker, Jeff Gould, Ari Litman-Weinberg, and Amberlee Clark.

Dana Hammer is a playwright, novelist, screenwriter, and short story writer. Her short plays have been published in a variety of journals and magazines, and she has had staged readings from Orange County Playwrights Alliance, Crafton Hills College, and the Los Angeles Female Playwrights Initiative. Her short plays "A Helping Hand" and "Chat Noir" have received full productions by Force of Nature Productions, and her monologue "Sandcastles" received a full production by Plank Island Theatre Company. Her play "I Live Here Now" was selected for Lemonfest and Festival de la Bete Noire - though both festivals were canceled due to Covid. Her audio plays have been produced on a variety of podcasts. She is a Eugene O'Neill semifinalist, and she writes a LOT.

Following this production, SkyPilot will continue its extension of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Divorce which runs until November 20th at the theater at 6440 Santa Monica Blvd. For additional information visit SkyPilotTheatre.com or for any other inquiries, please email SkyPilotTheatre@gmail.com.