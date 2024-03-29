SkyPilot Kicks Off 20th Season With Annual One-Act Festival 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed SkyPilot Theatre Company has announced its 2024 One-Act Festival which will be performed over two weekends in alternating groups, Series A and Series B, April 19-21 and April 26-28 at The 905 Cole Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets are $25 a performance. The theme for this year's festival is “What If …?” which inspired playwrights to reach for infinite story possibilities.

After receiving hundreds of submissions from all over the world, SkyPilot selected eight standout plays for the festival. From curses and ghosts, artificial intelligence and the Old West, to online dating and a new twist on Pandora's box, audiences are in for a wild ride of entertaining stories and terrific characters.

Series A (April 19th at 8pm, April 20th at 3pm, April 27th at 8pm, April 28th at 5pm) features:

Pas de Deux, written by Dana Schwartz and directed by Kelsey Dougherty

Writer's Block, written by Jack Karp and directed by Morris Schorr

Running From Heaven, written by Jeff Dunne and directed by Nate Raven

The Theatre Chair, written by Val Stulman and directed by Anthony Backman

Series B (April 20th at 8pm, April 21st at 5pm, April 26th at 8pm, April 27th at 3pm) features:

The Sunset Train, written by Ryan Kaminski and directed by Patricia Mizen

Different Directions, written by Adam Fox and directed by Shelby Janes

Cyber Love Criminal, written by Lindsey Brown and directed by Jenna Hoffmann

It's All Been Done, written by Mark Harvey Levine and directed by Cameron Murphy

Performing in the festival are Erin Astin, Morgan Benson, Alex Borja, Jerry Campisi, Kelsey Dougherty, Jean Fiumara, Madison Freeland, Anna Gagliardo, John Klunk, Chuck Lacey, Ray Mainenti, Melanie Mason, Pete Navis, Jason Owsley, Mike Parker, Alex Prout, Aditya Putcha, Luc Rosenthal, MJ Scott, Goreti de Silva, Hannah Swim, Brooke Vanderdonck, Tina Walsch and Rob Westin.

Tickets

Tickets are $25 a performance. If you would like to see both Series A and Series B, you can upgrade your ticket at the box office to a Festival Pass for an additional $15. To purchase tickets please visit www.skypilottheatre.com.

About SkyPilot Theatre Company

Founded in 2004, SkyPilot is an award-winning non-profit ensemble company of playwrights, actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling, and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience. SkyPilot focuses on producing new plays with socially relevant topics.