Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents 'Stories @ The Playhouse: What A Trip!' In August

Sierra Madre Playhouse initiates the first event in a projected series, Stories @ The Playhouse on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The event consists of true personal storytelling. Our first show's theme is What a Trip!, a narrative deep dive into the personal experiences of seven people sharing critical moments that changed their lives, and humorous anecdotes that shaped their perspective. The evening will be book-ended with two songs by the band Bishop, melodiously underscoring this journey.

The storytellers include Margie Carter, Nancy Fassett, Jill Mansfield, Deborah Pardes, Matt Price, Lan Tran and Barbara Williams.

Tickets are available for a suggested donation of $10.00.

Presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse. Produced by Elizabeth Sampson and Alicia Sedwick.

Covid-19 safety protocols in effect on the day of the event will be observed. As of this writing, it means that audience members wear masks inside the Playhouse and provide evidence of vaccination (vax card or digital record).

Stories @ The Playhouse: What a Trip! Monday, August 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186183®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1