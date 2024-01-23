Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Seven Programs This February Including Comedy, Jazz, Classical Music, and More

The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse presents seven programs in February 2024, including a range of comedy, jazz, classical and world music, film and family-friendly events.

Among the offerings are a silent film festival celebrating the golden age of cinema that also marks the 100th Anniversary of the landmark venue, which opened as a silent movie theater in 1924 (February 3 & 4); a lively family program featuring TAIKOPROJECT, which showcases the exhilarating ancient Japanese art of taiko drumming (February 10); and an evening with virtuosic jazz/funk/soul guitarist Greg Porée (February 11).

Additionally, tabla virtuoso Neelamjit Dhillon and cellist Chris Votek explore the rich intersection of Hindustani and European classical music (February 17); the rhythmic magic of eminent drummer Michael Carvin transports audiences to the heart of jazz (February 18); and Subhah Agarwal delivers her hilarious unfiltered comedy (February 24). Plus the critically acclaimed Tesserae Baroque Ensemble presents a fascinating tribute to the brilliance of composer Johann Georg Pisendel, who was a close friend of J.S. Bach and student of Antonio Vivaldi (February 25).



Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024. For tickets and information, please call (626) 355-4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org.

Event details and tickets prices are listed below in chronological order.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Film @ The Playhouse: Celebrating 100 Years

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2024, 12 PM (FREE KICKOFF EVENT), 4 PM, 8 PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2024, 12 PM, 4 PM, 8 PM

The historic Sierra Madre Playhouse, which opened as a silent movie theater in 1924, celebrates its milestone 100th Anniversary in grand style, returning to the golden age of cinema, when silent pictures reigned supreme and the elegance, glitz, and mystique of the Roaring 20s captivated the nation, with a two-day film festival, on February 3 and 4, 2024, noon – 8 pm. The multifaceted event, which launches with a free community event, includes five iconic silent films featuring live accompaniment by celebrated pianist Frederick Hodges. The festival's feature film line-up showcases three Harold Lloyd comedies directed by Frank Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, Safety Last! (80 minutes), Hot Water (59 minutes), and Girl Shy (89 minutes), as well as Helen's Babies (85 minutes), directed by William Seiter, and Buster Keaton's Sherlock, Jr. (45 minutes). The festival also includes “The Bee's Knees,” a Roaring 20s-inspired gala centennial celebration with a Harold Lloyd double bill, champagne dinner and speakeasy, honoring Suzanne Lloyd, Harold Lloyd's granddaughter and trustee of his extensive film library. The silent film festival is curated by film historian Lara Gabrielle.

TICKETS: $19.24/film (in honor of the year the theater opened) or $77 for the entire festival;

“The Bee's Knees” Centennial Gala Celebration: $100 per person (includes gala champagne dinner and speakeasy, admission to screenings of Harold Lloyd's iconic films Safety Last!, and Hot Water, plus round-table discussion with gala honoree Suzanne Lloyd, granddaughter of Harold Lloyd and trustee of his film library)

SILENT FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE:



Comedy Shorts - February 3, 2024, 12 PM (FREE KICKOFF EVENT)

Comedy shorts by Chaplin and Keaton (60 mins), with live piano by Frederick Hodges.



Safety Last! – February 3, 2024, 4 PM

Safety Last! (80 mins), starring Harold Lloyd, directed by Frank Newmeyer and Sam Taylor. This silent romantic comedy follows country boy Harold Lloyd (Harold Lloyd) who moves to the big city to make it big so he can have his sweetheart (Mildred Davis) join him and marry him. Some wild heart-stopping adventures ensue, including one of the most iconic scenes in silent film history. Vanity Fair declares, Safety Last!, with its extraordinary scene of “the guy in the glasses, hanging from the clock” ten stories off the ground, “has come to symbolize silent film.” The New York Times calls it “one of the most enduring images from the silent film era.”



“The Bee's Knees” Gala Centennial Celebration (SPECIAL EVENT) – February 3, 2024, 4 PM

This special event includes admission to the gala champagne dinner and speakeasy, plus screenings of Harold Lloyd's iconic films Safety Last!, and Hot Water and a round-table discussion with gala honoree Suzanne Lloyd, granddaughter of Harold Lloyd and trustee of his film library and extensive 3D library.

Hot Water - February 3, 2024, 8 PM

Hot Water (59 mins), starring Harold Lloyd, directed by Frank Newmeyer and Sam Taylor. The movie is episodic, featuring three distinct segments in the life of Hubby (Harold Lloyd) dealing with domestic life and in-laws.



Girl Shy - February 4, 2024, 12 PM

Girl Shy (89 mins), starring Harold Lloyd, directed by Frank Newmeyer and Sam Taylor. The film centers around Harold Meadows, a tailor's apprentice who is extremely shy around women. He writes a "how to" book for young men titled "The Secret of Making Love," which humorously details wooing different types of women, and he goes on a journey to get it published.



Helen's Babies - February 4, 2024, 4 PM

Helen's Babies (85 mins), starring Baby Peggy, directed by William Seiter; includes Buster Keaton's works. Harry, trying to win the affection of the Lawrence's neighbor Alice, ends up in a series of comical situations.



Sherlock, Jr. - February 4, 2024, 8 PM

Sherlock, Jr. (45 mins), starring and directed by Buster Keaton. Buster, a movie theater projectionist and janitor, dreams of being a detective. He faces rivalry for the affections of a woman and is mistakenly accused of theft, leading to a dream sequence where he becomes Sherlock Jr., a detective in a movie.

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Family @ The Playhouse: TAIKOPROJECT



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2024, 11 AM

Captivating people of all ages with its modern American twist on the exhilarating ancient Japanese art of taiko drumming, TAIKOPROJECT brings its electrifying energy, thunderous beats, and heart-pounding rhythms to the Sierra Madre Playhouse. In 2005, TAIKOPROJECT made history as the first American taiko group to claim victory in the prestigious Tokyo International Taiko Contest, surpassing even the most renowned Japanese taiko ensembles. The trailblazing group has been featured at the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, on numerous TV shows, and with pop stars Stevie Wonder, Peter Gabriel, and Alicia Keys.

TICKETS: $10

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: Greg Porée



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2024, 7:30 PM

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents jazz/funk/soul guitarist Greg Porée, whose soul-stirring melodies, influenced by a diverse range of music, from Bach to The Beatles, reflect the rich tapestry of his remarkable musical experiences. The virtuoso talent showcases his boundless creativity on classical guitar, violin, accordion, vibraphone, and more. His career arc includes serving as musical director for Sonny & Cher, playing on landmark albums for Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, and Ozomatli, and working with legendary artists Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, and Diana Ross. Porée also hosts the "SonicTonic" podcast for the California Jazz Foundation, spotlighting local jazz artists and supporting the jazz community.

TICKETS: $12, 25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Music @ The Playhouse: Hindustani Classical: Neelamjit + Votek

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2024, 2 PM

Tabla virtuoso Neelamjit Dhillon and cellist Chris Votek explore the rich intersection of Hindustani and European classical music, seamlessly weaving together the harmonies of these two distinct musical styles. Their extraordinary vision for intercultural music-making is rooted in a profound respect for tradition and a keen desire to expand musical horizons. The in-demand artists have crafted arrangements for Disney, the San Francisco Symphony, the Symphony of India, and legendary table player Ustad Zakir Hussain, among others.

TICKETS: $12, 25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Jazz @ The Playhouse: The Michael Carvin Experience



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2024, 7:30 PM

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the rhythmic magic of drummer Michael Carvin, who transports audiences to the heart of jazz – an original American art form. A former staff drummer at Motown records and anchor for Freddie Hubbard's iconic bebop band, he has also played drums for jazz greats Dizzy Gillespie, Dexter Gordon, McCoy Tyner, and Pharoah Sanders, and laid down the beat on more than 250 albums.

TICKETS: $12, 25, $35

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Comedy @ The Playhouse: Subhah Agarwal

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2024, 7:30 PM

Comedy @ The Playhouse showcases the unfiltered humor of Subhah Agarwal, who has a talent for sharing the things you never knew you needed to hear. Her comedic prowess extends beyond the stand-up stage with appearances on HBO's "Westworld" and "General Hospital," TruTV's sketch comedy series "Friends of the People," and cameos on MTV2, Comedy Central, and Gotham Comedy Live. Agarwal, a prolific comedy writer as well, has credits on such TV hits as Netflix's "Arsenio Hall" limited series, Hulu's "Plan B" movie, and Comedy Central's "The Jim Jefferies Show.”

TICKETS: $20

Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents

Music @ The Playhouse: Tesserae Baroque Ensemble - “The Legacy of Pisendel”

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2024, 2 PM

For the first of its four appearances this season, Tesserae Baroque Ensemble presents “The Legacy of Pisendel,” a mesmerizing tribute to the brilliance of composer Johann Georg Pisendel, a close friend of J.S. Bach and a student of Antonio Vivaldi. MacArthur Grant recipient/violin virtuoso Vijay Gupta, Baroque cellist Eva Lymenstull, and harpsichordist Ian Prichard showcase the depth and richness of the Baroque era with enchanting sonatas for violin and continuo by Pisendel and seminal works by Bach and Geminiani.

TICKETS: $35 - $45

