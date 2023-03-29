Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sierra Madre Playhouse Prepares For Centennial In 2024 With Extensive Renovations

The next phase of renovations comprises rewiring the building, installing new air conditioning and air handling, and building ADA-compliant bathrooms.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Congresswoman Judy Chu, Assemblyman Chris Holden and former Sierra Madre Mayor Gene Goss all expressed enthusiastic support for plans to refurbish the Sierra Madre Playhouse in celebration of its centenary in 2024. They did so at a party for the Playhouse's major supporters at the home of board president David Gordon and his wife Sandy Brooke Gordon on Saturday March 25th.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse opened as a movie theater on February 2, 1924, with the showing of The Virginian.

Refurbishment of the Playhouse has started. The roof was completely redone just in time for the rains. The plumbing has been updated. New wheelchair-friendly doors into the building and auditorium have been installed. The next phase comprises rewiring the building, installing new air conditioning and air handling, and building ADA-compliant bathrooms.



