Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Acoustic Grunge Concerts This Month

Performances are Friday, May 26, 2023 and Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre Photo 4 Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

Review: HAIRSPRAY at Dolby Theatre

For the first time ever, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents SMP Unplugged, two nights of concerts featuring grunge bands playing acoustic sets (reminiscent of MTV Unplugged), for Memorial Day Weekend 2023!

Headliner rock band Return to Dust pulls inspiration primarily from the headbanging angst of the 90s grunge era with their bludgeoning guitar riffs, calloused demeanor, and signature duo-vocal style. Bands Fencer (May 26) and My Veronica (May 27) will open the concerts.

The wearing of face masks is recommended at this event.

(TeenTix passholders are welcome at this production! Teens ages 13-19, learn more about how to get $5 tickets to arts events like SMP Unplugged at Click Here )

SMP Unplugged. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91604. Friday, May 26, 2023 and Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. General admission: $20. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here

Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking available.

Covid-19 information: The wearing of masks is recommended.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Photo
SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

The world premiere of SoundTrip, an interactive audio experience redefining live theatre, is set for five shows only in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The schedule is Sunday 6/4 at 6:30pm; Wednesday 6/14 at 5pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7:30pm; Thursday 6/22 at 8pm; and Sunday 6/25 at 11am. Running time is 60 minutes.

The Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Photo
The Wallis Launches $10 Million Challenge Grant from Wallis Annenberg for Its $55 Million Comprehensive Campaign

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, marking the culmination of its first extraordinary decade serving Beverly Hills and Southern California, opens a new chapter with THE WALLIS ARRIVES: A Comprehensive Campaign chaired by Sandra Barros Lowy and Peter Lowy, Los Angeles-based business leaders and philanthropists with long-standing ties to The Wallis, and launched with a $10 million challenge grant from Wallis Annenberg.

Center Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIERS PLAY Photo
Center Theatre Group Reveals Community Events For A SOLDIER'S PLAY

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley Photo
CITIZEN BRAIN Comes to the Marsh Berkeley

The Marsh Berkeley presents Josh Kornbluth’s engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue Citizen Brain, told in Kornbluth’s inimitable humorous, intelligent, and forthright style. Inspired to provide a helping hand, Kornbluth began to immerse himself in the study of brain disease at the Global Brain Health Institute.


More Hot Stories For You

HOW TO BE AN ENDING Starts June 1 At Hudson Guild TheatreHOW TO BE AN ENDING Starts June 1 At Hudson Guild Theatre
THE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe FesitvalTHE QUEEN OF BITCOIN: THE RISE AND FALL Starts Performances On June 5 As Part of Hollywood Fringe Fesitval
ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe FestivalODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM Opens June 11 At Hollywood Fringe Festival
$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program$3 Million Endowment Fund to Establish New 'Bob Bennett Future Leaders' Program

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100' Video Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More Video
Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt & More
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video
SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry, Jews R 2 Much Fun
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/30-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 29 (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles Theatre Center (4/20-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You