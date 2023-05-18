Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Acoustic Grunge Concerts This Month

Performances are Friday, May 26, 2023 and Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.
POPULAR
For the first time ever, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents SMP Unplugged, two nights of concerts featuring grunge bands playing acoustic sets (reminiscent of MTV Unplugged), for Memorial Day Weekend 2023!
Headliner rock band Return to Dust pulls inspiration primarily from the headbanging angst of the 90s grunge era with their bludgeoning guitar riffs, calloused demeanor, and signature duo-vocal style. Bands Fencer (May 26) and My Veronica (May 27) will open the concerts.
The wearing of face masks is recommended at this event.
(TeenTix passholders are welcome at this production! Teens ages 13-19, learn more about how to get $5 tickets to arts events like SMP Unplugged at Click Here )
SMP Unplugged. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91604. Friday, May 26, 2023 and Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. General admission: $20. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here
Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking available.
Covid-19 information: The wearing of masks is recommended.
The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.
Videos
|The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)
|Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)
|Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21) CAST
|Why Worry, Jews R 2 Much Fun
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/30-6/25)
|Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 29 (6/16-6/25)
|Whittier Boulevard
Los Angeles Theatre Center (4/20-5/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You