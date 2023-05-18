Sierra Madre Playhouse Hosts Acoustic Grunge Concerts This Month

For the first time ever, Sierra Madre Playhouse presents SMP Unplugged, two nights of concerts featuring grunge bands playing acoustic sets (reminiscent of MTV Unplugged), for Memorial Day Weekend 2023!

Headliner rock band Return to Dust pulls inspiration primarily from the headbanging angst of the 90s grunge era with their bludgeoning guitar riffs, calloused demeanor, and signature duo-vocal style. Bands Fencer (May 26) and My Veronica (May 27) will open the concerts.

The wearing of face masks is recommended at this event.

(TeenTix passholders are welcome at this production! Teens ages 13-19, learn more about how to get $5 tickets to arts events like SMP Unplugged at Click Here )

SMP Unplugged. At Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91604. Friday, May 26, 2023 and Saturday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. General admission: $20. Reservations: (626) 355-4318. Online ticketing: Click Here

Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street. There is also some street parking available.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse, a non-profit organization, is a performing arts center. It has widened its range from plays and musicals to also include presentations of classical and popular music, films, storytelling, solo shows and dance.