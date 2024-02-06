Sheryl Lee Ralph to Join Michael Feinstein in MUSIC FOR LOVERS AND STRANGERS at the Mark Taper Forum

After almost two decades away from the Mark Taper Forum, Michael Feinstein made his return to the venue on December 3 with a sold out holiday show for the ages. Now, as part of his Center Theatre Group residency and the new CTG:FWD initiative, Feinstein’s at the Taper will return on Saturday, February 17 with “Michael Feinstein in Lovers and Strangers” where he will be joined by special guest artist, the incomparable Sheryl Lee Ralph.

On February 17, Feinstein is writing a love letter to the Mark Taper Forum with a Valentine-themed show for all the lovebirds, hopeless romantics, and even the cynics out there. With an acclaimed career spanning over four decades, Emmy, Independent Spirit and Critics Choice Award winner and Tony, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph has become a staple in the entertainment industry. She joins Feinstein for a special collaboration and evening of song that shaped romance around the world.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph has dazzled audiences with her Tony Award nominated performances on stage, she’s thrilled audiences around the globe with majestic interpretations of songs that we build our memories upon and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share the stage with her,” said Feinstein.

"Love always begins with the connection of two strangers. Hence, this Feinstein's at the Taper event, ‘Music for Lovers & Strangers,’ was conceived in collaboration with their newly appointed Artistic Director, Snehal Desai, to celebrate the critical role that Los Angeles continues to play in the world of music,” said Feinstein. “So much of the Great American Songbook was written here, and even more of it performed and recorded in Los Angeles. Every great love song has a tethering to this incredible, artistic city of love.”

He continued, “When we move beyond the boundaries of our families of birth and our beliefs, love always begins with a stranger. Whether it's the love of a friend ... a spouse ... a bitter (or sweet) brief encounter ... as human beings, our greatest need is to love and be loved. That's what this concept is all about. So, may I suggest that you do something special this Valentine's Day, and allow the romance to extend with our performance? This will be so special, and all about love.”

This world premiere concert features an evening of classic love songs, intimate stories, and brand-new musical arrangements of quintessential hits from the Great American Songbook.

About Michael Feinstein

With suave vocalism, charismatic stage presence, and stunning gifts as a pianist, Michael Feinstein illuminates classics from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, America's greatest export: feature films, as well as new music and more. Every concert is uniquely curated by Michael Feinstein with a top-notch band, acclaimed guest performers, and incredible true stories.

In the early 2000s, Feinstein hosted a series of extraordinarily popular and successful salons at the Taper. Now, he returns to the stage with a line-up of star-studded guests and picks up right where he left off, sharing his love with both nostalgic patrons and a new generation of theatregoers and music lovers. He has continued to build a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From his recent 2022 Tony Award to recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations and his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed series and concerts have spanned the globe in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time. After the February 17 engagement, Feinstein’s at the Taper will return for another performance on April 13. More information to come.

About Sheryl Lee Ralph

In 2022, Ralph won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on ABC’s smash hit “Abbott Elementary.” She was nominated again for the series' second season. On stage, she is well known for her award-winning work and creating the role of Deena Jones in the legendary Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” which earned her Best Actress nods for Tony and Drama Desk Awards. Ralph made her feature film debut at 20 years-old opposite Academy Award winner Sidney Poitier in Warner Bros. “A Piece of the Action which Poitier also directed. Other notable roles include “Mistress” with Robert De Niro, “To Sleep with Anger” with Danny Glover, and “The Distinguished Gentlemen” with Eddie Murphy, “Sister Act 2” with Whoopi Goldberg, “Moesha", and “Ray Donovan.”

Tickets are available through Click Here, Audience Services at 213.972. 4400, or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.