Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training to Hold Los Angeles Weekend Intensive

Shakespeare & Company will host a Weekend Intensive in Los Angeles, California from April 26 - 28, designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work.

Designed for professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect, Shakespeare & Company's Weekend Intensives integrate voice, movement, and monologue work. Rigorous attention is paid to identifying and offering skills specific to the needs of the participants throughout the weekend.

This Intensive will be led by the Center for Actor Training's Director Sheila Bandyopadhyay, and Christine Adaire, Designated Linklater Voice Teacher. Tuition is $385, and scholarships are available for BIPOC artists. Alumni and union member discounts are also available.

For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org, or call 413.637.1199, ext. 114.

Shakespeare & Company's Center For Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was created within the training devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer and a cadre of expert teachers. It is through these programs that the aesthetic is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and that welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty. Through the Center for Actor Training, Shakespeare & Company's performance artists, education artists, and artist managers develop a common artistic vocabulary and a coherent approach to performing Shakespeare.

Faculty Bios

Sheila Bandyopadhyay is the Director of Training for Shakespeare & Company, leading its Center for Actor Training. A director, deviser, movement specialist, Alexander Technique, and yoga teacher, Bandyopadhyay has been part of the faculty at Shakespeare & Company since 2007. Her Movement Direction credits include Macbeth (The Humanist Project); Mother Courage and her Children, The Cherry Orchard (American Academy of Dramatic Arts Company); Hamlet, Measure for Measure (NYU Gallatin), and Twelfth Night (FSU Conservatory/Asolo Rep). She has directed shows in New York at the Brick, the United Solo Festival (Theater Row), the Tank, the Women in Theater Festival (the Gural), the West End Theater, and the 72nd St Theater Lab. Bandyopadhyay's favorite roles include Stephano in The Tempest (Stages on the Sound), Tamora in Titus Andronicus (The Humanist Project), and Bianca/Grumio in The Taming of the Shrew (Tempest Ladies). She is a proud member of the Humanist Project and a sponsored artist with Leviathan Lab.

Christine Adaire is a Designated Master Linklater Voice Teacher, trained by world-renowned voice teacher Kristin Linklater. She has worked as an actor, voice coach and director in many regional theaters, including: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Old Globe, Milwaukee Rep, The Guthrie Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, Court Theatre, Theatre for a New Audience (NYC), Shakespeare Santa Cruz and Shakespeare & Company (Lenox. MA). She coached dialects for the First North American Tour of Mary Poppins. Ms. Adaire has taught at DePaul University, National Theatre School of Canada, University of Massachusetts - Amherst and University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee. Sheʼs taught workshops in Shanghai, Barcelona, Australia, New Zealand and Birmingham, England. Currently she is a Professor in the Theatre Conservatory at the Chicago Conservatory of Performing Arts, Roosevelt University.