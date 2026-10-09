Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins RADIO GALAXY at The Wallis

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Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, and Meera Simhan as the cast of Radio Galaxy, a powerful new play, written by Michèle Aldin Kushner and directed by Kimberly Senior.

Ramamurthy is best known for his leading roles in the NBC sci-fi drama “Heroes,” the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” and the upcoming third season of Netflix's “One Piece.” He can currently be seen leading season 2 of the Channel 4/Starz series “The Couple Next Door,' and previously starred in Hatef*ck for the Women's Project Theatre, the RSC production of Carlo Goldoni's A Servant to Two Masters in London's West End, Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink at the Soho Repertory Theatre, and Ayub Khan-Din's East is East at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

Radio Galaxy plays for a limited eighteen performances from November 3 to 22 at the Lovelace Studio Theater. Tickets are not available at Thewallis.org.

Radio Galaxy follows Tino, a brilliant 17-year-old from a working-class New Jersey town who dreams of becoming an astronomer. When he discovers he has a half-sister in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Tino is pulled into a world he never knew existed — and suddenly offered a future that feels as vast and uncertain as the universe he studies.

Caught between his protective father's fears, his own rising ambitions, and the pull of a biological father who finally understands him, Tino must make an impossible choice: save a life or pursue the dreams that define his own.

Radio Galaxy is a moving story about family, identity, belonging, and the courage to reach for the stars even when love pulls you back down to earth.

About Sendhil Ramamurthy



Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist and The Wallis

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