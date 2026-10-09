Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins RADIO GALAXY at The Wallis
The HEROES and NEVER HAVE I EVER star will perform alongside Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, and Meera Simhan.
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined Joey McIntyre, Lesli Margherita, and Meera Simhan as the cast of Radio Galaxy, a powerful new play, written by Michèle Aldin Kushner and directed by Kimberly Senior.
Ramamurthy is best known for his leading roles in the NBC sci-fi drama “Heroes,” the Netflix series “Never Have I Ever,” and the upcoming third season of Netflix's “One Piece.” He can currently be seen leading season 2 of the Channel 4/Starz series “The Couple Next Door,' and previously starred in Hatef*ck for the Women's Project Theatre, the RSC production of Carlo Goldoni's A Servant to Two Masters in London's West End, Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink at the Soho Repertory Theatre, and Ayub Khan-Din's East is East at the Manhattan Theatre Club.
Radio Galaxy plays for a limited eighteen performances from November 3 to 22 at the Lovelace Studio Theater. Tickets are not available at Thewallis.org.
Radio Galaxy follows Tino, a brilliant 17-year-old from a working-class New Jersey town who dreams of becoming an astronomer. When he discovers he has a half-sister in need of a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Tino is pulled into a world he never knew existed — and suddenly offered a future that feels as vast and uncertain as the universe he studies.
Caught between his protective father's fears, his own rising ambitions, and the pull of a biological father who finally understands him, Tino must make an impossible choice: save a life or pursue the dreams that define his own.
Radio Galaxy is a moving story about family, identity, belonging, and the courage to reach for the stars even when love pulls you back down to earth.
About Sendhil Ramamurthy
Sendhil Ramamurthy just wrapped shooting a lead role in season 3 of the Netflix hit series “One Piece” and can currently be seen in a lead role in season 2 of the hugely popular Channel 4/Starz series “The Couple Next Door.” Previously, he recurred on Mindy Kaling's Netflix show “Never Have I Ever,” the CW series “The Flash” for producer Greg Berlanti, the HBO MAX series “Doom Patrol,” and the CBS series “Good Sam.” Prior to that, he led the Amblin TV/NBC series “Reverie,” opposite Sarah Shahi and Dennis Haybert, and starred in NBC's drama series “New Amsterdam.” He is best known for his lead roles in Tim Kring's NBC sci-fi dramas, “Heroes” and “Heroes Reborn.”
On the film side, he can seen in Hannah Marks and Joey Power's romantic comedy After Everything with Marisa Tomei and Joe Keery, Liz Garcia's The Lifeguard opposite Kristen Bell (Sundance premiere), and Gurinder Chad's comedy It's a Wonderful Afterlife (Sundance premiere). Additional television credits include a series regular role in Stan Lee's Sky TV series “Lucky Man” opposite James Nesbitt, a memorable arc on NBC's “The Office” as Mindy Kaling's love interest, the hit Bravo series “Odd Mom Out,” and “Covert Affairs.” On the theater side, Sendhil starred in Hatefuck for the Women's Project Theatre, the RSC production of Carlo Goldoni's A Servant to Two Masters in London's West End, Tom Stoppard's Indian Ink at the Soho Repertory Theatre, and Ayub Khan-Din's East is East at the Manhattan Theatre Club
Photo Credit: Courtesy of the artist and The Wallis
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
|
CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)