Santa Monica Repertory Theater to Present Fall Theater and Performance Classes

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Santa Monica Repertory Theater will continue its celebration of more than 15 years of stories, style and substance with a new partnership with the city of Santa Monica where teaching artists from the dynamic, ensemble-driven company will offer Fall theater and performance classes at the recently reopened and renovated historic Miles Playhouse in Santa Monica.

Santa Monica Repertory Theater is known for their ongoing engagement with Santa Monicans of all ages and will offer a wide range of opportunities for adults to explore theater and theater making whether they are theater lovers, new storytellers, or experienced artists. The four courses, created and offered by Santa Monica Rep in collaboration with the city of Santa Monica, are:

Acting Basics for Fun

Acting Basics for Fun, taught by Santa Monica Rep Artistic Director Tanya White. Focusing on acting exercises and partnered scene work, this class is designed for absolute beginners or professionals wanting to brush up on the basics. This 7-week course meets weekly on Sundays from noon to 2 pm, September 27 - November 8.

Habla desde tu Alma - Speaking from the Soul

This class is taught in Spanish by company member, Latiné actress and voiceover artist Erika Jolly. La voz es una herramienta poderosa para el actor. Impartido en Español, este taller práctico consolida once temas claves para la narración de historias a través de la voz, elevando al máximo su potencial. Será dictado dos veces por semana. Diseñado para actores y no actores, que quieran mejorar su desempeño al hablar en público. La clase de seis semanas se reunirá dos veces por semana, los miércoles y viernes de 10:00 a 11:00 de la mañana, del 16 de septiembre al 23 de octubre.

Legacy Storytelling

Legacy Storytelling, taught by Santa Monica Rep company member Julie Alexander. You've got life experience and you want to share your triumphs, foibles and wisdom, but where to start? Begin with a five minute story. Join a group of people 55 years and older to craft your story and support your fellow storytellers as you create a bite size story that you'll be proud to share. The 8-week class meets weekly, on Sundays from 10:30 am-Noon, September 20 - November 8.

Let's Read Plays!

Let's Read Plays! taught by Santa Monica Rep Dramaturg Melanie Anthony. Are you curious how classic plays like the 'The Crucible' by Arthur Miller are connected to contemporary hits like Kimberly Belflower's 'John Proctor is the Villain'? This playreading group will explore famous classics and exciting contemporary plays in conversation with them. The 6-week class meets on Sundays from 2-4 pm, October 4 - November 8.

For more information and to register for classes, please visit City of Santa Monica Active Net Fall Courses to see the courses at the top of the list to find the Santa Monica Rep classes.

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