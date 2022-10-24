Santa Monica Playhouse Binge Fringe Free Festival Hosts US Premiere Of FLY ME TO LA, October 27

The International Selection of Santa Monica Playhouse's Seventh Annual BFF aka The BINGE Fringe Festival of Free Theatre, the US premiere "Fly Me to L.A.," opens Thursday, October 27 for three performances October 27 -29, 2022.

Giuseppe L. Bonifati and Maestro Claudio Passilongo, a duo with an exceptional artistic synergy, are flying around the world with a new show-concert. This show includes a repertoire of international classics, on the notes of boleros, jazz and bossa nova, and evoke several great musical icons and successes of the past. They will fly the audience from Denmark to Italy, Spain, France, and then to Latin America, Asia, USA, entertaining the spectators with a beautiful and utterly elegant musical evening full of surprises and interactions.

Presented by DOO performing arts group (IT) / Det Flyvende Teater (DK) in collaboration with The Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles. The concert is part of a larger "low and high-altitude" pilot-project of the newly founded The Flying Theatre in Billund (in co-production with DOO performing arts group), town of the second busiest international airport in Denmark and it will be performed also in airport spaces, offering an exceptional experience, optimism and faith in a new era, after the long period of isolation and lock-down the performing arts group DOO - acronym for Divano Occidentale Orientale (name borrowed from the famous collection of poems West-East Divan by W. Goethe), was founded in January 2010 by Giuseppe L. Bonifati. Linda Sugataghy (HU) joined in 2013. DOO´s artistic project started in Italy and in the North of Europe (Denmark), and especially from the will to create and produce contemporary art through a deep research, offering it to youth and adults. DOO means VISION, AESTHETICS, ACTION. It is a wide-ranging project, a continuous journey across geographical borders. Since the beginning our main concern is one: how to deal with the unconscious and the unknown through art?

This special international presentation from the BFF - Binge Fringe Free Festival of Theatre, "Fly Me To LA" plays for three nights only Thursday - Saturday October 27 to 29, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Reserve online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205263®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.santamonicaplayhouse.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call 310-394-9779 x1 Santa Monica Playhouse is at 1211 4th Street (in the heart of downtown Santa Monica, The BFF is sponsored in part by grants from the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, and Playhouse PALS.