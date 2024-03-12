San Gabriel High School to Present IN THE HEIGHTS in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Gabriel High School will present "In the Heights," the Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. This vibrant and heartfelt production marks the 15th anniversary of the show's creation and promises to captivate audiences with its dynamic storytelling and infectious energy.

Set in the lively neighborhood of Washington Heights, "In the Heights" follows the dreams and aspirations of a tight-knit community as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and identity. San Gabriel High School's talented cast and crew will bring this captivating story to life on stage, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for all.

As part of our commitment to community engagement and accessibility, San Gabriel High School will host a special pay-what-you-can performance on April 13 at 2pm, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of "In the Heights."

Prior to the performance there will be a Barrio Block Party, celebrating the rich culture and diversity of our community.

"We are thrilled to bring 'In the Heights' to our stage," said Kelsey McNeilly, director of the production. "This show is not just about entertainment; it's about celebrating the strength and resilience of our community and the power of chasing our dreams."

Celebrate culture, community, and the universal pursuit of happiness. San Gabriel High School's production of "In the Heights," is running from April 12- April 20 at San Gabriel High School. Tickets are available now, and we invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable theatrical event.

For more information and ticket reservations, please visit https://sghsdrama.ludus.com/ or contact sangabrieltheater@gmail.com