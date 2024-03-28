SPECTRUM SPEAK UP Offers Teens on the Autism Spectrum a Free Theater Camp

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Orange County Asperger’s Support Group (OCASG) and Chance Theater will be working together again this summer to present the Spectrum Speak Up outreach program. The workshops are held twice a week, from June 11 through July 27, 2024 culminating in two public performances – Saturday, July 27 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage. The program is offered free-of-charge and registration is open thru June 4, 2024.

Since 2018, Spectrum Speak Up has focused on empowering teens (ages 13-19) on the Autism Spectrum to find their unique voice and talent, culminating in an original show that they write and perform over the summer. Thanks to the generous support of foundations, corporations, and individuals, the program is offered entirely free-of-charge to all participants. This program is part of Chance Theater’s award-winning Speak Up program, which includes separate programs for Teens and Veterans.

The Orange County Asperger’s Support Group (OCASG) and Chance Theater are working together to present a new version of our award-winning Speak Up program, crafted specifically for teens who have been diagnosed with high functioning Autism, Asperger’s or PDD-NOS. During the course of the six-week program, students will create new connections, learn the fundamentals of storytelling, have fun, express themselves, and create an original play!

“OCASG is thrilled to be working with the Chance,” said Judi Uttal, president of OCASG. “Teens who have been diagnosed with ASD struggle with bullying and establishing their identity during their high school years because of their social and communication deficiencies. We think that the Spectrum ‘Speak Up’ Program will give these individuals an opportunity to develop confidence, enhance their communication skills, and develop friendships by leveraging theater techniques.”

Chance Theater Education Director Karen O’Hanlon, who also runs the summer program, cannot hold back her emotion when she says "Every year I am amazed at the level of talent and bravery. These students are not just acting and putting on a great show, they are digging deep and working collaboratively to create an original play that offers us valuable insight into their world. This in turn is educating us all and helping to build a more empathetic community"

The Spectrum Speak Up program would not be possible without the transcendent support of The Marc Chessen Scholarship Fund, The Foundation for Sustainability and Innovation, The Orange County Community Foundation, The Robert J. and Doreen D. Marshall Fund, Katheryn Baker, Brad Feldman, Robin Preiss Glasser & Robert Berman, The Orange County Asperger’s Support Group, Linda & Tod White, Anaheim Hills Rotary Club, The Bunteman Family, Kiwanis Club of Greater Anaheim, and Rachel & Todd Martinez.