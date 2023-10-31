SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December

Performances run December 2- December 10, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December

SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December

It's the waning weeks of the year, evenings come sooner, there's a nip of coolness in the air, the sky gets darker faster, you look up, and there are....so many stars. It makes you feel that you're part of this immense universe. The new show So Many Stars is about so much more than just the season. With music and songs, it celebrates the joy of life itself. Winter's on its way, and some of the songs are seasonally appropriate. There are a few Christmas songs, and one Chanukah song. But the songs selected are here because they're timeless.

Theatre West has a history of presenting wonderful musical entertainment. Its musical theatre unit was started and shepherded by the late, great Betty Garrett, herself one of the great MGM musical stars of Hollywood's Golden Era. Now, this musical legacy is carried on by Victoria Lavan, the current moderator of Theatre West's musical theatre unit. For the third consecutive year (following Love Actually and Winter Wishes), Victoria Lavan has conceived and is directing a grand musical entertainment for Theatre West's mainstage.

Theatre West is in Hollywood, where there are so many stars. The vocal stars of So Many Stars include Paul Cady, Bryce Charles, Harleigh Ford, Charles Johnson, Constance Mellors, Scottie Nevil, Alyssa Rupert, Vertreace Sanders, Rick Simone-Friedland, Jalen Ty'rone, Michael Van Duzer, and Victoria Lavan.

Musicians include Bill Von Ravensburg, Pete Snell, James Varley, Mara Wells and music director James Lent.

Director Victoria Lavan has over 30 years of credits in regional opera, symphony concert, music theatre, cabaret, and theatre. She has served on the voice faculties of American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Ventura College, Pepperdine University, and UCLA Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program.

The new show will perform two weeks in December. You won't want to miss your opportunity to see and hear So Many Stars.

WHAT: So Many Stars. A musical event for the season.

WHO: Directed by Victoria Lavan. Music director: James Lent. Produced by Dina Morrone. Presented by Theatre West.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is in the vicinity of North Hollywood, Universal City and Studio City. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street (Fee charged, credit card only).

WHEN: December 2- December 10, 2023. Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

ADMISSION: $40.for all performances. Special Early Bird Discount: Tickets purchased in advance online are $35 instead of $40 (a savings of $5). Seniors/Students/Military: $30.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-7977

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December Photo
SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December

'So Many Stars' is a musical event celebrating the joy of life itself. Directed by Victoria Lavan, this show features a talented cast and musicians, and will be performed at Theatre West in Los Angeles from December 2-10, 2023. Don't miss your chance to see and hear 'So Many Stars.'

2
A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS Opens December 10 At Theatre 40 Photo
A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS Opens December 10 At Theatre 40

A Very Die Hard Christmas, a musical, opens at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills. Written by Jeff Schell and The Habit, with additional dialogue by Sandro Monetti. Directed by Sandro Monetti.

3
WICKED to Return to L.A. in December 2024 At The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Photo
WICKED to Return to L.A. in December 2024 At The Hollywood Pantages Theatre

WICKED returns to L.A. in December 2024 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Don't miss this popular Broadway show!

4
Countdown NYE Unveils 2023 Lineup With Deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, And More Photo
Countdown NYE Unveils 2023 Lineup With Deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, And More

Countdown NYE unveils 2023 Lineup With deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, And More. Insomniac Events reveals the star-studded artist lineup for its ninth annual New Year's Eve extravaganza, featuring over 80 artists across five immersive stages.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
FRAGMENTS 2 in Los Angeles FRAGMENTS 2
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/15-11/15)
Reset in Los Angeles Reset
Moving Arts Theatre (10/26-11/20)CAST
Anzu Lawson’s The Rub – A BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Theatre Event – one night only! in Los Angeles Anzu Lawson’s The Rub – A BFF Binge Fringe Festival of Theatre Event – one night only!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/18-11/18)
Leo Kottke in Los Angeles Leo Kottke
Smothers Theatre (2/08-2/08)
Up and Down the Rabbit Hole – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre WORLD PREMIERE in Los Angeles Up and Down the Rabbit Hole – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre WORLD PREMIERE
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/13-11/13)
Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past in Los Angeles Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
The Girls Talkin’ – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Event – one night only in Los Angeles The Girls Talkin’ – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Event – one night only
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/05-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You