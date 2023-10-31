SO MANY STARS Comes to Theatre West in December

It's the waning weeks of the year, evenings come sooner, there's a nip of coolness in the air, the sky gets darker faster, you look up, and there are....so many stars. It makes you feel that you're part of this immense universe. The new show So Many Stars is about so much more than just the season. With music and songs, it celebrates the joy of life itself. Winter's on its way, and some of the songs are seasonally appropriate. There are a few Christmas songs, and one Chanukah song. But the songs selected are here because they're timeless.

Theatre West has a history of presenting wonderful musical entertainment. Its musical theatre unit was started and shepherded by the late, great Betty Garrett, herself one of the great MGM musical stars of Hollywood's Golden Era. Now, this musical legacy is carried on by Victoria Lavan, the current moderator of Theatre West's musical theatre unit. For the third consecutive year (following Love Actually and Winter Wishes), Victoria Lavan has conceived and is directing a grand musical entertainment for Theatre West's mainstage.

Theatre West is in Hollywood, where there are so many stars. The vocal stars of So Many Stars include Paul Cady, Bryce Charles, Harleigh Ford, Charles Johnson, Constance Mellors, Scottie Nevil, Alyssa Rupert, Vertreace Sanders, Rick Simone-Friedland, Jalen Ty'rone, Michael Van Duzer, and Victoria Lavan.

Musicians include Bill Von Ravensburg, Pete Snell, James Varley, Mara Wells and music director James Lent.

Director Victoria Lavan has over 30 years of credits in regional opera, symphony concert, music theatre, cabaret, and theatre. She has served on the voice faculties of American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. Ventura College, Pepperdine University, and UCLA Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program.

The new show will perform two weeks in December. You won't want to miss your opportunity to see and hear So Many Stars.

WHAT: So Many Stars. A musical event for the season.

WHO: Directed by Victoria Lavan. Music director: James Lent. Produced by Dina Morrone. Presented by Theatre West.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is in the vicinity of North Hollywood, Universal City and Studio City. There is parking available in a privately-operated lot across the street (Fee charged, credit card only).

WHEN: December 2- December 10, 2023. Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm.

ADMISSION: $40.for all performances. Special Early Bird Discount: Tickets purchased in advance online are $35 instead of $40 (a savings of $5). Seniors/Students/Military: $30.

RESERVATIONS: (323) 851-7977

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here