SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t Comes to Hollywood in September

Performances are on September 17 and 27.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t Comes to Hollywood in September

SMOTE THIS, A Comedy About God and Other Serious $h*t, is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 17 and 27, at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave. SMOTE THIS is an entertaining web of stories and tangents that explores one black man’s reckoning with tradition, legacy, and religion.

Comedian and recovering Shakespearean actor, Rodney Gardiner, strives to make sense of his feelings about God. In this one man comedy, Rodney tries to abandon God despite his deeply Christian roots. His story is one of an undocumented black boy growing up in tumultuous 1980’s Miami where racial unrest, an immigration crisis, and the drug war is just another Tuesday. 

Gardiner utilizes wit and charm to deliver a semi-autobiographical show that is both uncompromising in its portrayal of structural urban racism and hilariously uplifting regarding his on-again, off-again relationship with God. Gardiner pulls no punches in his story of a city overrun with drug money, a murderous cult that preyed on black despair, and a city that would use a young Elián González as a political tool.

“I wrote [SMOTE THIS] against my own will,” said Gardiner. “Religion can be a sensitive topic in my family and community, so it’s a tightrope act, writing on the topic, but as a comic, I’m drawn to that. I want audiences to laugh. I want them to see themselves in the stories of black immigrants. I want them to question their cultural norms.” 

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Theatre, 5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN:
9/13/23 at 7:00 p.m.
9/27/23 at 8:30 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala Photo
Festival Of Arts and Pageant Of The Masters Celebrate Final Weekend With A Red Carpet Gala and Festival Runway Fashion Show

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters concluded its final weekend of the summer with a jam-packed celebration of events.

2
BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3 Photo
BRISK FESTIVAL LA Finalists Compete For Cash Prize This Weekend, September 1– 3

Brisk Festival L.A. enters its fifth and final weekend, September 1-3rd at the Morgan-Wixson Theater.

3
BOB BARTHS ONE NIGHT STAND A Hilariously Irreverent Celebration Of Theatre, Comedy, And Mu Photo
BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND A Hilariously Irreverent Celebration Of Theatre, Comedy, And Music

Prepare for a hysterically entertaining rendezvous with 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand' radio show, now taking the airwaves by storm on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room stream LIVE every Thursday night from 7-10pm PT and then available to listen to on demand the following day.

4
HAUNTING RIGHTS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival Photo
HAUNTING RIGHTS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

“Haunting Rights,” written by Michael Perlmutter, is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 13 and 27 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre (10/03-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Storm Large
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy Guy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram on Sept 6th
Hollywood Bowl (9/06-9/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You