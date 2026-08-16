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SMITTEN to Bring Psychological Horror to The Eastwood This Halloween Season

Callie Co. Production Haus debuts with a story of obsession starring Dolly, Margot, and Marlene at Daisy's Diner.

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SMITTEN to Bring Psychological Horror to The Eastwood This Halloween Season

Smitten will be returning to Hollywood just in time for the 2026 Halloween Season! Smitten is a psychological horror designed to make you question your reality. Our protagonist, Dolly, is a small-town waitress at Daisy's Diner. She finds herself the target of a stalker after receiving anonymous letters and mysterious polaroids. Due to her family history of severe mental illness, those around Dolly, including her best friend Margot and boss Marlene, doubt the severity of the threat.

Who can you trust when you can't trust yourself?

A story of obsession, perception, the distortion of one's reality, and the deterioration of our psyche.

Written & Directed by Lars Toler

Assistant Directed by Gideon Amick

Movement Directed by Lee Johnston

This show is the first show produced by the newly founded Callie Co. Production Haus, a grassroots theatre company started by queer, trans, and disabled theatre maker Lars Toler. This company would not be possible without founding members Kiara Uribe, Gideon Amick, and Jane U'Ren. Callie Co. Production Haus champions diversity in casting, mental health advocacy, and rights for all!

Tickets are $20 and can be found at https://eastwoodpac.stagey.net/projects/15206?tab=tickets

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