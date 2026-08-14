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Sutton Foster To Join Pacific Jazz Orchestra In Concert

The performance will take place on September 19.

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Sutton Foster To Join Pacific Jazz Orchestra In Concert

Broadway legend and seven-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster joins Pacific Jazz Orchestra, LA’s acclaimed 40-piece hybrid big band and string orchestra led by Artistic Director Chris Walden, for an evening of music from Broadway and beyond on Saturday, September 19, 2026, 8:00 PM, at The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Northridge.

The program features new arrangements created by Walden, a seven-time GRAMMY®-nominated composer/arranger who is also the lead arranger for the Oscars. The concert marks Foster’s Soraya debut and launches The Soraya’s 16th season and Pacific Jazz Orchestra’s 4th season.

Sutton Foster is a consummate artist who consistently thrills Broadway audiences,” says Walden. “We are delighted to perform with her at The Soraya, a state-of-the-art venue where it’s always a pleasure to perform.”

Ever since Foster stepped into the title role of the Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, earning her first Tony Award, she has established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry. A fixture on Broadway, she has originated numerous roles in notable musicals including Shrek the Musical, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, and The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as bringing her signature comedic leading lady talents to major revivals such as Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, and Anything Goes for which she won her second Tony Award. Foster led the critically acclaimed TV Land series “Younger” and the beloved ABC Family series “Bunheads,” and has released three solo albums in addition to her 11 cast albums. The Hollywood Reporter calls Foster one “of Broadway’s most beloved stars,” and The Guardian hails “her full-beam luster.”

Pacific Jazz Orchestra has garnered critical acclaim for thrilling performances that “entertain, inspire, and enrich” (Variety). Major funders for Pacific Jazz Orchestra include GRoW @ Annenberg Foundation; the Alesia Alpert Family Foundation; the Natalie Cole Foundation; the Ella Fitzgerald Foundation; and Anonymous.

The Soraya is located at California State University/Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA, 91330. For tickets ($79-$249) and information, visit www.the soraya.org or call (818) 677-3000.

For information about Pacific Jazz Orchestra, visit www.pacificjazz.org.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

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Sutton Foster with the Pacific Jazz Orchestra
9/19 - 9/19/2026
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