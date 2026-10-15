SHE LOVES ME Will Open at Kentwood Players
Directed by Brian Pirnat, the 1963 Broadway musical reunites the creative team behind FIDDLER ON THE ROOF.
Kentwood Players will present 1963 Broadway musical She Loves Me. Created by the team of Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics) - the same team behind Fiddler on the Roof - the musical will open at the Westchester Playhouse on Friday, November 13 through Sunday, December 12, 2026, directed by Brian Pirnat, with music direction by Elizabeth Bouton Summerer and choreography by Alison Boole, produced for Kentwood Players by Jeremy Palmer and Shawn K. Summerer and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
Featured in the cast are Katie Cox and Kazuma Nakamura as Amalia and Georg with (in alphabetical order) Caitlin Callahan, Miguel Chavez, Antonio Duca, Connor Ewart, Samuel Goldman, Ben Hess, Lawrence Ingalls, Christine J'Mae, Alexa Kushner, Roy Okida, Lauren Oseas, Lyndsay Palmer, Elliott Plunkett, Nick Unquera, Rebecca Wade, Shelby Williams, and Geoffrey Douglas Wilson.
She Loves Me tells an intimate and touching story set in a 1930's European perfumery where shop clerks Amalia and Georg, more often than not, don't see eye-to-eye on anything. Both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper by addressing them to “Dear Friend” and now live for the love letters they exchange. But the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… with all the twists and turns along the way!
If the "enemies-to-lovers" plot about anonymous pen pals who cannot stand each other in person sounds familiar, it is because this story has inspired several major Hollywood films, including The Shop Around the Corner (1940) starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, In the Good Old Summertime (1949) a musical version starring Judy Garland and Van Johnson, and You've Got Mail (1998) the modern tech adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
Performance dates are Friday, November 13 through Saturday, December 12, 2026, on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Saturday matinees, also at 2:00 pm, will be added November 21 and continue through the end of the run. There will be no performances during Thanksgiving Weekend, November 27-29. Reserved seats are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310) 645-5156. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office.
Photo Credit: Gloria Ramirez Plunkett
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