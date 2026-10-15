SHE LOVES ME Will Open at Kentwood Players

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Kentwood Players will present 1963 Broadway musical She Loves Me. Created by the team of Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics) - the same team behind Fiddler on the Roof - the musical will open at the Westchester Playhouse on Friday, November 13 through Sunday, December 12, 2026, directed by Brian Pirnat, with music direction by Elizabeth Bouton Summerer and choreography by Alison Boole, produced for Kentwood Players by Jeremy Palmer and Shawn K. Summerer and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Featured in the cast are Katie Cox and Kazuma Nakamura as Amalia and Georg with (in alphabetical order) Caitlin Callahan, Miguel Chavez, Antonio Duca, Connor Ewart, Samuel Goldman, Ben Hess, Lawrence Ingalls, Christine J'Mae, Alexa Kushner, Roy Okida, Lauren Oseas, Lyndsay Palmer, Elliott Plunkett, Nick Unquera, Rebecca Wade, Shelby Williams, and Geoffrey Douglas Wilson.

She Loves Me tells an intimate and touching story set in a 1930's European perfumery where shop clerks Amalia and Georg, more often than not, don't see eye-to-eye on anything. Both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper by addressing them to “Dear Friend” and now live for the love letters they exchange. But the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves… with all the twists and turns along the way!

If the "enemies-to-lovers" plot about anonymous pen pals who cannot stand each other in person sounds familiar, it is because this story has inspired several major Hollywood films, including The Shop Around the Corner (1940) starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, In the Good Old Summertime (1949) a musical version starring Judy Garland and Van Johnson, and You've Got Mail (1998) the modern tech adaptation starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

Performance dates are Friday, November 13 through Saturday, December 12, 2026, on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Saturday matinees, also at 2:00 pm, will be added November 21 and continue through the end of the run. There will be no performances during Thanksgiving Weekend, November 27-29. Reserved seats are $30 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military, available online, by emailing boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by calling (310) 645-5156. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office.



Photo Credit: Gloria Ramirez Plunkett

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 26 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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