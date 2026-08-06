KING OF THE WILD FRONTIER Reading to Honor Joe Spano at Rubicon

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Rubicon Theatre Company will present a special one-night-only benefit event on Sunday, August 16 at 6:00 p.m., featuring a staged reading of King of the Wild Frontier, a compelling new one-man play by Emmy-nominated writer, producer and playwright John Romano, read by Emmy Award and L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award-winning actor and Rubicon Company Member Joe Spano. The reading will be directed by Rubicon Artistic Associate Jenny Sullivan, who will also lead a post-reading conversation with Romano and Spano.

The evening brings together three friends and distinguished artists whose careers have enriched theatre, film and television. Audiences will have a rare opportunity to encounter a remarkable new work, then hear an intimate conversation about storytelling, artistic lives and the enduring relationships that grow through decades in the profession.

Following the reading and conversation, guests may choose to continue the evening at an intimate celebration of Joe Spano's 80th birthday in The Rose Room Cabaret & Bistro.

A donation “Birthday Gift” in Joe's Honor to the theatre he has called home for more than two decades - Rubicon Theatre Company - of $80 or any meaningful multiple of 80, such as $240, $400 or $800, reserves a place at the private celebration. Guests will enjoy some of Joe's favorite Italian family recipes, carefully selected wines and warm conversation with Joe, his daughters, John Romano and fellow theatre lovers.

About the Reading

Set against the world of a New Jersey country club in the 1960s, King of the Wild Frontier is a richly layered, funny, suspenseful and deeply moving meditation on family, faith, organized crime and the moral choices that shape a life. Through the memories of a young man coming of age, Romano interweaves two stories: one involving a gifted golfer whose desperation leads him across an unspoken line, and another involving a Catholic school student whose faith is transformed by an encounter with authority. The stories converge in a haunting reflection on power, conscience and the hidden structures that hold a world together.

The reading is expected to run approximately 50 to 55 minutes and will be followed by a Q & A with Romano and Spano, hosted by Sullivan.



Photo Credit: Jeanne Tanner

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