Rock & Roll Radio Theatre Teams Up with Open Door Playhouse to Support SAG-AFTRA Actors and Crew

Open-Door Playhouse partners with Rock & Roll Radio Theatre to produce radio plays with SAG-AFTRA actors and crew affected by the strike

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have hurt thousands of actors, writers, com- posers, recording engineers, editors, and crew. Creatives in our entertainment community cannot pay rent, buy food or keep health insurance. Some are doing odd jobs and barely getting by on residual checks. And when the entertainment community suffers, the city economy suffers, and businesses from grocery stores to restaurants to movie theatres have begun to see a consistent decline in revenue.

Rock and Roll Radio Theatre has partnered with Nonprofit Open-Door Playhouse to produce a radio play series, sanctioned by SAG-AFTRA using the Micro Podcast Contract, that does not cross the picket line. Two shows will be recorded in one day, and then posted on multiple podcast streaming services. Says Creative Producer Maureen Davis, "We can HIRE not only SAG actors but also camera crew for behind-the-scenes footage, recording engineers, directors, composers and the like -- all who have spent years perfecting their craft, who want to be able to do it again for a fair wage. While the strike continues, our shows can put some money directly into people's pockets while they get to do what they were trained to do". The project was gifted some hours in the studio on September 24th so now the Davis and her team have 10 days to raise $7000.

Private donations are funding the series at this crowdfunding link hosted by fiscal sponsor Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/open-door-play- house/campaigns/5853. Contributions for the charitable purposes of ROCK & ROLL RADIO THE- ATRE -- made payable to "Fractured Atlas'" -- are tax-deductible (to the extent permitted by

law). SHURE INCORPORATED, purveyers of professional audio equipment that has become the gold standard for artists and venues worldwide, has contributed $10,000 worth of microphones, and local diner Fred's 62 of Los Feliz has donated food. With this project, Rock & Roll Radio Theatre can:

  • ! Pay & feed (10 ) SAG-AFTRA actors a union wage PLUS Pension/Health Benefits

  • ! License 15-minute Radio Play Scripts from (2) writers

  • ! License Original Songs from (2) composers/songwriters

  • ! Pay & feed recording engineer & crew and rent studio

  • ! Pay & feed 2 camera operators to film behind the scenes footage -- more --

Shows will be recorded at Studiopolis in Los Angeles by expert recording engineer Bryan Showalter and directed by veteran voiceover artist Richard Malmos. Custom Foley sound effects will be per- formed, live in real-time with the other actors, by Jeffrey Gardner -- known for his work at The Kennedy Center, LA Theatreworks and most recently, Cecily Strong's lauded "The Search For Signs of Intelligent Life" at the Center Theatre Group.

Original radio plays by Paul Preston, Stephen Wozniak and Christina Veronica will kick off the se- ries.The ten SAG-AFTRA actor cast includes: Victoria Rafael ( MANK ); Tonoccus McClain (Edin- burgh Fringe Festival star and Singers Subcommittee Chair at SAG Conservatory); Felicia Taylor E. (AMERICAN GANGSTER, ALLY MCBEAL); Nathan Smythe (AMERICAN DREAMS, Voice of White Castle Ad Campaign); Aaron Lyons (MORIARTY: THE DEVIL'S GAME on Audible and L.A. Drama- logue winner for PULP SHAKESPEARE); Paul Preston (Actor/Comedian/Host of THE MOVIE GUYS); Susan Huckle (JANE THE VIRGIN); Ramone Hamilton (WILL & GRACE, CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS) and SAG newcomer Michelle Massie. Updates will be posted on Rock & Roll Radio Theatre.

This is a unique opportunity to support our entertainment community while continuing to build new, sustaining, and enduring sources of earning for years to come.

To quote Matt Damon: "This is about working actors, stand ins, crew. It's $26,000 to qualify for health coverage and a lot of people are on the margins and residual payments are getting them across that threshold. This isn't an academic exercise. This is real life and death stuff."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Maureen Davis by phone at 323.314.0686 or by email at stageforanewage.com.


