 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Robin De Lano to Bring PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL to Los Angeles in December

The original one-woman musical comedy, directed by Jessica Hester and Jessica Lynn Johnson, will play Theatre 68 Arts Complex as part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.

By:
Robin De Lano to Bring PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL to Los Angeles in December

Robin De Lano will present her original one-woman musical comedy PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood, California, on Friday, December 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. The performance is part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.

Written and performed by De Lano, PSYCHIC JUNKIE follows a woman whose search for answers about her future leads her to consult psychics, mediums, astrologers, and other spiritual advisers. Through comedy, original music, and autobiographical storytelling, the show explores her experiences with love, loss, romantic disappointments, and an increasingly expensive reliance on psychic predictions.

As the character navigates relationships, unexpected revelations, and her pursuit of spiritual guidance, the musical examines what happens when someone begins to look inward rather than relying on outside sources for answers.

Directed by Jessica Hester and Jessica Lynn Johnson, PSYCHIC JUNKIE combines elements of musical theater, stand-up comedy, and personal memoir to explore themes of self-discovery, trust, and emotional resilience.

PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL will be performed Friday, December 11, at 8 p.m. at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood as part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

  • December 11, 2026 | 8 PM
  • Theatre 68 Arts Complex, North Hollywood, CA
  • Part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series
Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Theatre 68
Recent Articles
E.G. Daily, Olivia Edward and Frankie Loyal to Star in MOSTLY MONSTERS at Theatre 68
E.G. Daily, Olivia Edward and Frankie Loyal to Star in MOSTLY MONSTERS at Theatre 68
10/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Assassins in Los Angeles Assassins
The Actors Company — The Other Space (11/06-11/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
"bare" - An artistic celebration of the male body in Los Angeles "bare" - An artistic celebration of the male body
The Plaza Theatre (11/05-11/05)
Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat, Resonant Encounters: Boulez, Feldman, Cage and Beyond in Los Angeles Gloria Cheng and Ralph van Raat, Resonant Encounters: Boulez, Feldman, Cage and Beyond
UCLA Nimoy Theater (11/20-11/20)
The Da Camera Society presents Fauré Quartet in Los Angeles The Da Camera Society presents Fauré Quartet
Joyce J. Cammilleri Hall (11/01-11/01)
Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in Los Angeles Pirates of Penzance in One Act Presented by The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
The Plaza Theatre (4/24-4/24)
The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre! What’s playing on BFF TUESDAYS? in Los Angeles The BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre! What’s playing on BFF TUESDAYS?
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/13-11/17)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets