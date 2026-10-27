Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Robin De Lano to Bring PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL to Los Angeles in December
The original one-woman musical comedy, directed by Jessica Hester and Jessica Lynn Johnson, will play Theatre 68 Arts Complex as part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.
Robin De Lano will present her original one-woman musical comedy PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood, California, on Friday, December 11, 2026, at 8 p.m. The performance is part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.
Written and performed by De Lano, PSYCHIC JUNKIE follows a woman whose search for answers about her future leads her to consult psychics, mediums, astrologers, and other spiritual advisers. Through comedy, original music, and autobiographical storytelling, the show explores her experiences with love, loss, romantic disappointments, and an increasingly expensive reliance on psychic predictions.
As the character navigates relationships, unexpected revelations, and her pursuit of spiritual guidance, the musical examines what happens when someone begins to look inward rather than relying on outside sources for answers.
Directed by Jessica Hester and Jessica Lynn Johnson, PSYCHIC JUNKIE combines elements of musical theater, stand-up comedy, and personal memoir to explore themes of self-discovery, trust, and emotional resilience.
PSYCHIC JUNKIE: A SOLO MUSICAL will be performed Friday, December 11, at 8 p.m. at Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood as part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
- December 11, 2026 | 8 PM
- Theatre 68 Arts Complex, North Hollywood, CA
- Part of the Soaring Solo STARS Series
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