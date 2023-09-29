Review: THE RAINMAKER at Laguna Playhouse

Run, don’t walk, to the Laguna Playhouse’s production of the classic 1954 hit play The Rainmaker. I absolutely love this show. It's impossible to leave the theater after watching The Rainmaker without feeling lifted up by its transcendent joy and restorative optimism.

From Left to Right) Jeffrey Markle (seated), Richard Baird, James Taylor odom, Nick Tag, and Lizzie Zerebko

This is a deceptively simple story of a ranching family plagued by drought and a woman’s yearning for love. The award-winning creative team at the historic Laguna Playhouse makes The Rainmaker burst radiantly to life with brilliant performances, inspired direction, lovable characters, gorgeous period staging, and a surprising abundance of delightful, laugh out loud humor.

(From Left to Right) Nick Tag, Richard Baird and Jeffrey Markle

It is quite striking to me that a male playwright, N. Richard Nash, writes with immense tenderness and insight about the female experience, and the character of Lizzie Curry and her emotional journey are the core of The Rainmaker. Lizzie lives in a loving ranching family with her father and her two brothers, who are growing increasingly anxious that Lizzie can’t seem to find a husband. Beneath the old maid language, the pain and dreams of this character are utterly timeless and contemporary, as captured with the outstanding direction of accomplished veteran director Andrew Barnicle (also wonderfully playing Sheriff Thomas) and actress Lizzie Zerebko.

(From Left to Right) James Taylor odom and Lizzie Zerebko

Women in the audience audibly reacted to Lizzie’s loneliness, her insecurity, her feeling of rejection, her yearning to be beautiful, and her desire to be deeply loved for who she is. Lizzie Zerebko’s performance is truly brilliant. Her understanding of this character is so profound, her intelligence and strength and vulnerability are so raw and honest, that she easily transcends any dated contracts around femininity and reaches straight into the heart.

(From Left to Right) James Taylor odom and Lizzie Zerebko

Andrew Barnicle directs the cast with freshness, naturalism, insight, and a radiant deft touch throughout. There is never a false note in the play. The Curry family is drawn with compassion, groundedness, and a great deal of humor and humanity, anchored by magnificent performances. Richard Baird shines in every scene as crusty pessimist rancher brother Noah Curry, Jeff Markle is immensely lovable and layered as father H.C. Curry, Nick Tag brings a perfect Montgomery Clift, Rock Hudson vintage look and infectious joy and optimism to younger brother Jimmy Curry. James Taylor Odom masterfully creates a complex, vibrant, grounded and compelling portrait of Bill Starbuck, the con man promising to bring rain but in fact, bringing life-affirming connection and hope in the most unlikely of circumstances.

(From Left to Right) Lizzie Zerebko and Jeffrey Markle

The lighting is exquisitely crafted by Jared Sayeg, who perfectly captures the huge, majestic skies at the ranch, and the delicate shadings of different times of day. The staging by Bruce Goodrich is absolutely gorgeous, and the props by Kevin Williams are meticulously detailed and fascinating, down to the vintage stove and phone.

In every detail, The Rainmaker is an utter delight. This is an absolute must-see.

Photos by Jason Niedle

The Rainmaker is performed at the Laguna Playhouse through October 8. The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach. Tickets are available by calling 949-497-2787 or by visiting