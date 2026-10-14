Review: THE LIGHT WE LEAVE BEHIND Is a Dreamlike Experience Best Left Unexplained

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The first rule about The Light We Leave Behind may as well be: Don’t talk about The Light We Leave Behind.

It doesn’t say that anywhere, of course. But I went into the two-hour meditative musical experience knowing way too much.

A friend of mine had seen it three times in three weeks and begged me to check it out. So I did what any writer would do: I researched it. I learned what to expect, what it was, and why Angelenos were going back again and again.

In hindsight, I wish I'd known less.

I wish I’d stumbled upon it knowing nothing, slipped into its spell and allowed myself to be transported into the dreamy world its creators so clearly want to take us.

And yet, despite knowing what was coming, I was still wowed. It's a testament to the beauty of the production, which is unlike anything I’ve experienced before.

Created by Los Angeles-based composer and producer Emmit Fenn, who has worked with artists including Billie Eilish and on projects for Apple and Netflix, The Light We Leave Behind is a musical experience that calls itself “an intimate immersive water, sound and light experience.”

It's billed as a live concert performed entirely on water. How exactly they pull that off is something I'm not going to divulge.

The experience begins the moment you enter the cavernous soundstage in LA’s Arts District, where guests are ushered into a vast, darkened space filled with the scents of vanilla and citrus. For about half an hour, guests sip complimentary organic tea from ceramic mugs while they sit quietly on clusters of benches or soft chairs and soak up the atmosphere. It’s essentially Zen foreplay, designed to set the mood for what’s to come.

From there, guests move into another enormous space, this one transformed into a dimly lit watery realm. Ladies, don't wear high heels. Trust me on this one.

As for seating, instead of traditional theater seats, you'll settle onto soft chaise lounges, with room to stretch out alone or curl up beside someone.

The transformation of this massive soundstage is remarkable. When the four musicians take their places in the center of the room and begin to play, their notes soar across the room, triggering bursts of color and light.

At times, the music is gentle enough to lull you to sleep. At others, it swells into something more powerful, pulling you back into the moment. I’ll admit I dozed off for at least 10 minutes (we were literally lying down in the dark, after all!). But it’s OK. This isn’t a show you need to “follow.” There’s no plot to keep track of, no dialogue to decipher. You can close your eyes and let your mind wander.

In fact, perhaps the most remarkable thing about The Light We Leave Behind isn’t what happens onstage. It’s what happens in your head.

The experience is deliberately phone-free, which means there’s no temptation to check a text, answer an email or update your Instagram.

How much would you pay to unplug for two hours? To sit quietly and let your thoughts drift?

I hadn’t realized how long it had been since I’d allowed myself to daydream. To let memories float in and out without worrying about what needs to get done or be accomplished. Usually, those moments are reserved for the last few minutes before sleep takes over. Here, they’re the entire point.

I could tell you more, but I won’t. Part of the magic of The Light We Leave Behind is discovering it for yourself.

And if the show’s sold-out performances and multiple extensions are any indication, I’m hardly the only Angeleno who appreciates being forced to unplug.

The Light We Leave Behind has been extended through October 25, 2026 at East End Studios in Los Angeles’ Arts District. Tickets start at $145. For more information, go to thelightweleavebehind.com.

Note: The experience does not use traditional strobe effects. However, at times multiple lights illuminate, dim, or change rapidly in response to the music while in complete darkness. Guests who are sensitive to flashing or rapidly changing lights should take this into consideration before attending.

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