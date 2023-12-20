Review: SANTA'S CIRCUS at Montalbán Theatre

Since 1984 Canadian performing troupe Cirque du Soleil has made clear that circuses do not need elephants to entertain. In fact, they can succeed just on the shoulders of clowns if done correctly. Now the Miami-based theatrical production company Cirque Factory brings the big top alive at the North Pole just in time for the holidays.

With recorded music and a live violinist playing instrumental versions of Christmas standards like “Sleigh Ride,” as well as contemporary hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” Justin Bieber’s “Little Drummer Boy,” and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” elves vibrantly dressed as gingerbread men, a wind-up doll, snowmen, Mario and Luigi, and, yes, clowns, perform jaw-dropping acts of athleticism, illusionism, and contortionism.

A unicyclist elf

The energy from the troupe is through the roof, buoying the audience, especially the kids, who bring their own joy, though kids of all ages should be ready to be dazzled, staggered, and maybe even called on stage to help out. The Santa’s workshop set comprised of colorful Christmas trees, reindeer, candy canes, snow-covered chalets, a polar bear, wreathes, nutcrackers, enormous ornaments, snowmen, and Christmas lights, is a spectacular backdrop for the cheerfully attired entertainers adorned in greens and whites and reds.

The 90-minute, almost dialogue-free show moves nonstop with the elves playing bells and spoons, performing magic and mime, and launching enormous balls into the audience to keep everyone on their toes. At one point nine of them are performing jump-rope stunts and at another others are turning in aerial acrobatics so high above the stage they’re practically in the rafters. It’s Vaudevillian slapstick at its finest, and the creative comedy is inspired. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus get into the action.

Santa and two of his elves

It’s an astonishing night full of holiday cheer and charity — charity because proceeds from 10% of every ticket sold will be donated to the D’Addario Foundation/Immersive Music Challenge, LACC’s Guardian Scholars, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. Patrons who purchase tickets can receive 20% off by applying the code SCLAHOLIDAY20 at check-out.

Hit the Montalbán in Hollywood for a night out with family and/or friends. Just because this is appropriate for the kids doesn’t mean it’s not fun for the rest of us. Jingle your balls all the way to the North Pole!

SANTA’S CIRCUS is performed at the Montalbán Theatre, 1615 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028, through December 27. Tickets are available at Click Here.