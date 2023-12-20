Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Review: SANTA'S CIRCUS at Montalbán Theatre

The circus troupe jingles in Hollywood through December 27

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles Photo 1 Caroline O'Connor Joins Dermot Mulroney and Jenna Lea Rosen in MACK & MABEL in Los Angeles
Matthew Morrison, Alex Joseph Grayson, Liz Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webbe Photo 2 Morrison, Grayson, Callaway & More Will Celebrate Sondheim & Webber
Krystina Alabado, Gianna Yanelli, Kyra Kennedy & More to Star in MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Photo 3 Full Cast Set for MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California Photo 4 Rubicon Theatre Company Receives $1.5 Million Gift From State of California

Review: SANTA'S CIRCUS at Montalbán Theatre

Since 1984 Canadian performing troupe Cirque du Soleil has made clear that circuses do not need elephants to entertain. In fact, they can succeed just on the shoulders of clowns if done correctly. Now the Miami-based theatrical production company Cirque Factory brings the big top alive at the North Pole just in time for the holidays.

With recorded music and a live violinist playing instrumental versions of Christmas standards like “Sleigh Ride,” as well as contemporary hits like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” Justin Bieber’s “Little Drummer Boy,” and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” elves vibrantly dressed as gingerbread men, a wind-up doll, snowmen, Mario and Luigi, and, yes, clowns, perform jaw-dropping acts of athleticism, illusionism, and contortionism.

Review: SANTA'S CIRCUS at Montalbán Theatre
A unicyclist elf

The energy from the troupe is through the roof, buoying the audience, especially the kids, who bring their own joy, though kids of all ages should be ready to be dazzled, staggered, and maybe even called on stage to help out. The Santa’s workshop set comprised of colorful Christmas trees, reindeer, candy canes, snow-covered chalets, a polar bear, wreathes, nutcrackers, enormous ornaments, snowmen, and Christmas lights, is a spectacular backdrop for the cheerfully attired entertainers adorned in greens and whites and reds.

The 90-minute, almost dialogue-free show moves nonstop with the elves playing bells and spoons, performing magic and mime, and launching enormous balls into the audience to keep everyone on their toes. At one point nine of them are performing jump-rope stunts and at another others are turning in aerial acrobatics so high above the stage they’re practically in the rafters. It’s Vaudevillian slapstick at its finest, and the creative comedy is inspired. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus get into the action.

Review: SANTA'S CIRCUS at Montalbán Theatre
Santa and two of his elves

It’s an astonishing night full of holiday cheer and charity — charity because proceeds from 10% of every ticket sold will be donated to the D’Addario Foundation/Immersive Music Challenge, LACC’s Guardian Scholars, Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. Patrons who purchase tickets can receive 20% off by applying the code SCLAHOLIDAY20 at check-out.

Hit the Montalbán in Hollywood for a night out with family and/or friends. Just because this is appropriate for the kids doesn’t mean it’s not fun for the rest of us. Jingle your balls all the way to the North Pole!

SANTA’S CIRCUS is performed at the Montalbán Theatre, 1615 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028, through December 27. Tickets are available at Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Muck Celebrates State Grant For Reentry Arts Programming Photo
Muck Celebrates State Grant For Reentry Arts Programming

Muckenthaler celebrates state grant for reentry arts programming, providing arts and support for formerly incarcerated adults.

2
Groundbreaking Pianist Althea Waites Comes To CAP UCLA, January 16 Photo
Groundbreaking Pianist Althea Waites Comes To CAP UCLA, January 16

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present an upcoming performance of Momentum: Time and Space by internationally acclaimed pianist Althea Waites on Tuesday, January 16 at 8 pm at The Nimoy.

3
CAP UCLAs Season Continues With Two Nights Of Cross-Genre Music At The Nimoy Photo
CAP UCLA's Season Continues With Two Nights Of Cross-Genre Music At The Nimoy

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) continues its 2023-2024 season in January with two nights of cross-genre musical programs at The Nimoy including Sammy Miller and The Congregation on Friday, January 19 followed by a collaboration between Senegalese kora player Ablaye Cissoko and French accordionist-composer Cyrille Brotto on Saturday, January 20.

4
The Soraya Presents The World Premiere Of DIAVOLO: Existencia, 30 Years After The Northrid Photo
The Soraya Presents The World Premiere Of DIAVOLO: Existencia, 30 Years After The Northridge Earthquake

The Soraya presents the world premiere of DIAVOLO: Existencia, 30 years after the Northridge Earthquake. Two performances on Jan 17 and Jan 19 at 8pm.

From This Author - Harker Jones

Harker Jones has worked in publishing as a writer, editor, and critic for 15 years. He was managing editor of Out magazine for seven years and has written two novels (including the #1 Amazon... Harker Jones">(read more about this author)

Review: SHE at Antaeus Theatre CompanyReview: SHE at Antaeus Theatre Company
Review: BLOOD AT THE ROOT at Open Fist Theater CompanyReview: BLOOD AT THE ROOT at Open Fist Theater Company
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen PlayhouseReview: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse
Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Pantages TheatreReview: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Pantages Theatre

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis in Los Angeles Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis
Zipper Concert Hall (1/18-1/18)
King Hedley II in Los Angeles King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
54th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year’s Eve Musical Revue – “BEST New Year’s events in LA!” in Los Angeles 54th Annual Santa Monica Playhouse New Year’s Eve Musical Revue – “BEST New Year’s events in LA!”
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/31-12/31)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past in Los Angeles Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
Real Estate in Los Angeles Real Estate
Edrington & Associates (5/23-12/31)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/24-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You