Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse

The show shines brilliantly through October 15

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills Photo 4 Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is a deeply affecting meditation on grief and mental illness told with humor and a clear-eyed optimism that makes the message that much more powerful.

Daniel K. Isaac plays an unnamed character who weaves an enchanting tapestry of memory, starting back when he was seven: November 9, 1995, to be exact. His mother

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse
Daniel K. Isaac and an
audience member

had been hospitalized after her first suicide attempt and, in an effort to cheer her up—and make sense of his world that had suddenly capsized—he started a list of everything brilliant in the world worth living for: ice cream; kung fu movies; being allowed to stay up past his bedtime and watch TV. Things that give us immense pleasure but in ways we may not even be able to process. The list grew, and grew, as he wrote entries on Post-its and cereal boxes and even stenciled one on a baguette, and it eventually garnered input from others who cottoned to the idea, until he reached one million brilliant things, spanning decades, his mother’s mental illness, and his own emotional issues.

What really grounds the story is how Isaac approaches audience members before the show, asking them to read from slips of paper at various points, the slips of paper containing examples from his list. Others are called on to play his father and an

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse
Daniel K. Isaac and an
audience member

 elementary school teacher, and the experience hinges on their participation and how well they perform, adding a level of humanity that most shows only hint at. At my performance, the man and woman chosen to play his father and his teacher were exemplary, inhabiting their roles so well you would be forgiven if you thought they were professional actors planted in the audience.

Shot for HBO in 2016 by directors Fenton Baily and Randy Barbato, the story, based on “true and untrue stories,” by playwrights Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe is an uproarious and affecting story of resilience and hope that embraces sentimentality but is never cloying. The script is a superb almost-monologue, but unlike most soliloquies, Isaac hasn’t just inhabited a rehearsed character’s thoughts and memories, he has to play off what the audience members bring to their roles, some of whom are ad-libbing

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Geffen Playhouse
One Brilliant Thing

and not just reading from the cue cards he’s given them. Luckily, Isaac is an adept and engaging performer as directed by Colm Summers, who governs with a touch that is light but not frivolous. Isaac gives a captivating performance that he makes appear effortless.

The set design by Sibyl Wickersheimer is comprised of a colorful, paint-spattered floor and vibrant crocheted blankets that hang overhead in a sun pattern, adding to the brightness of the experience. Because for as dark as some of the material is, in the end, it is a celebration of all that is good and worthwhile in the world. You might just want to start your own list of the joys you’ve experienced in your life. They’re out there waiting to be recognized, acknowledged, and valued. Every one brilliant.

Photos by Isaak Berliner

EVERY BRILLIANT THING is performed at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, through October 15. Tickets are available by calling (310) 208-2028 or going to www.geffenplayhouse.org.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
World Premiere Dramedy DOG DOOR Has Its Day at Neo Ensemble Theatre Photo
World Premiere Dramedy DOG DOOR Has Its Day at Neo Ensemble Theatre

NEO Ensemble Theatre will present world premiere of Grant Gottschall's Dog Door. Directed by Genny Wilson, Dog Door is a funny, smart and ultimately moving play about radical acceptance and the power of telling your own story.

2
Writer Elizabeth Sharland Launches THE BRITISH THEATRE GROUP For Local Anglophiles Photo
Writer Elizabeth Sharland Launches THE BRITISH THEATRE GROUP For Local Anglophiles

Writer Elizabeth Sharland Launches THE BRITISH THEATRE GROUP, a free discussion group for local Anglophiles. The group will offer talks, lectures, and play readings for expats and lovers of English theater and literature. Join now to connect with fellow British stage enthusiasts.

3
Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Photo
Prestigious Festival Of Arts Is Now Accepting Artist Applications For 2024 Summer Fine Art Show

The prestigious Festival of Arts is now accepting artist applications for the 2024 Summer Fine Art Show. Deadline for Orange County artists to apply is October 31, 2023. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

4
Chris Mann Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY: Rory OMalley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, Yuka Ta Photo
Chris Mann Hosts BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY: Rory O'Malley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, Yuka Takara And More

Join Chris Mann and a star-studded Broadway cast for the 5th annual Ballots Over Broadway fundraiser, supporting organizations that promote a healthy democracy. Featuring Rory O'Malley, Jared Gertner, Kate Micucci, and more!

From This Author - Harker Jones

Harker Jones has worked in publishing as a writer, editor, and critic for 15 years. He was managing editor of Out magazine for seven years and has written two novels (including the #1 Amazon... (read more about this author)

Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Pantages TheatreReview: DISNEY'S ALADDIN at Pantages Theatre
Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG At Ahmanson TheatreReview: PETER PAN GOES WRONG At Ahmanson Theatre
Review: CRABS IN A BUCKET at Echo Theater CompanyReview: CRABS IN A BUCKET at Echo Theater Company
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Pantages TheatreReview: BEETLEJUICE at Pantages Theatre

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula
The Hammer Theatre (10/13-10/15)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALTADENA MUSICAL THEATRE RELEASES OUTDOOR IMMERSIVE PRODUCTION OF
Altadena Musical Theatre (9/14-9/24)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Formulae & Fairy Tales
Broad Stage (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jason Robert Brown
Catalina Jazz Club (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reset
Moving Arts Theatre (10/26-11/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt and Fairy Halloween Party!
Tarzana Community & Cultural Center (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Boheme
Sally Field Performing Arts Center (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero
Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (9/21-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You