Review: Broadway Talents Honor Olivia Newton-John at OC's Segerstrom Center

Admittedly, I didn't really have a full grasp of multi-Grammy Award winner Olivia Newton-John's full, global-reaching impact in the entertainment industry until I experienced the enjoyable "tribute" concert for the singer/songwriter/actress/activist appropriately titled HOPELESSLY DEVOTED, which was recently presented during a 3-night engagement from January 11-13, 2024 at Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Samueli Theater in Costa Mesa as part of their ongoing Cabaret series.

Featuring a well-curated "greatest hits" set list winningly performed by a handful of New York/Broadway talents that were sandwiched between interesting factoids about her impressive, decades-spanning career and her humanitarian work, the overall program—produced by Ms. Newton-John's dear friend Sandy Segerstrom Daniels—effectively reiterated her status as one of our indelible icons in pop music to both her fans and the newbies in attendance.

Prior to the closing night concert I attended, my personal knowledge of Ms. Newton-John—who passed away in 2022 at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer—has remained confined to two of her popular musical films, Grease and Xanadu, as well as a few of her biggest crossover hits like "Physical," "I Honestly Love You," and "Magic."

But thanks to this lovely concert, the audience and myself got to hear much, much more, with the added perk of hearing interesting info sprinkled generously by enthusiastic host Scott Coulter, who himself also provided solo numbers and buoyant backup vocals throughout the evening. An extra special treat was also having Ms. Newton-John's longtime producer/songwriter John Farrar sitting in the audience, who was later invited to come up on stage to speak about their working creative relationship that earned the superstar global fame, several hit records, and multiple awards. The tearful Farrar was understandably emotional while recounting their multi-decade, multi-album collaboration.

Olivia Newton-John

The nearly sold-out concert's superbly-talented featured performers were, of course, the main attractions, which included Jessica Hendy (Grizabella in both the original and revival productions of CATS), David Burnham (WICKED, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA), and Mike Schwitter (PIPPIN, THE BOOK OF MORMON), with terrific musical accompaniment provided by musical director John Boswell on piano, Jonathan Richards on guitar, Mark Visher on saxophone, and Bryan Taylor on drums. Kelli Rabke (from the revival of JOSEPH) was unfortunately sidelined by sickness after performing the opening night show and was not part of the closing night cast, nor was Blaine Krauss who was listed as a cast member in the program but had been apparently replaced by Schwitter.

Coulter himself opened the show with a dramatically slowed-down intro to "Xanadu" that transitioned into 1973's "Let Me Be There," which he explained was Ms. Newton-John's first American chart hit and was responsible for her first ever Grammy Award win as Best Country Female, besting even established country artists like Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, and Tanya Tucker.

Coulter followed up the song with his own take on her 1975 hit "Have You Never Been Mellow," which was originally supposed to be performed by Rabke for the concert. To no one's surprise, Coulter easily takes on the song, complete with stratospheric high notes.

Next up, Burnham entered in a sparkly suit to belt out a swoony "Sam," a number one song from 1977, followed by Hendy (also dressed in sparkles) singing 1978's "A Little More Love," and Schwitter with a beautiful rendition of 1981's "Make A Move On Me."

Some of the evening's best highlights involved duets, and the two from Ms. Newton-John's memorable role as Sandy in the big screen adaptation of Grease are standouts: Hendy and Burnham's duet on "Summer Nights" was an audience favorite, as was the smile-inducing "You're the One That I Want" that featured Schwitter and Hendy.

Other enjoyable selections included Coulter with "Please, Mister, Please," and Burnham on "Suddenly" (from Xanadu). Later, Schwitter—in one of my favorite numbers of the night—took on 1983's "Twist of Fate," which was featured on Two of A Kind, the film that reunited Ms. Newton-John with her Grease co-star John Travolta. Burnham does a cheeky version of the 1981 hit "Physical," which the audience was shocked to learn that it was a song originally offered to Rod Stewart then Tina Turner who both turned it down.

Perhaps the most poignant and touching moment of the evening was when host Coulter invited Mr. Farrar—whom he earlier acknowledged sitting at a front table with his wife—to come up to speak a bit about the woman being honored that night. Reading from prepared remarks he had on a piece of paper, Farrar became understandably emotional reminiscing about her friend and collaborator after being greeted with a standing ovation.

"To know her is to love her," he tearfully professed.

In total, he wrote and produced 13 albums for Ms. Newton-John, and penned some of her biggest hits, including the song that, arguably, most people know her for the most: "Hopelessly Devoted to You," which Hendy gorgeously recreated to the evening's loudest cheers. Later, Coulter himself takes on the breathy number one hit "I Honestly Love You," a song written by Jeff Barry and Peter Allen which earned her Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1975.

The concert concluded with a pair of tracks from her 1980 big screen musical Xanadu, starting with a nostalgic "Magic" sung by Hendy, followed by the entire cast singing a rousing rendition of the title track. Unsurprisingly, the concert—which was uniformly impressive and well-executed throughout—proved entertaining and informative as it celebrated what everyone can now wholeheartedly agree was indeed a pop music legend.

Here's hoping Segerstrom Center brings Cabaret audiences more excellent tribute concerts like these to their seasonal offerings.

Olivia Newton-John photo courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Concert photos by Michael L. Quintos.

