Reading of JOHNSON/JOHNSON Will Take Place This Weekend

There will be a staged reading of the new play Johnson/Johnson: Two Presidents, Same Problem, written and directed by Melanie MacQueen, on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Theatre 40.

In the 1860's, Andrew Johnson became President after the assassination of Lincoln. In the 1960's, Lyndon Johnson became President after the assassination of Kennedy. Though a hundred years had passed, the same problem confronted them both - what to do about Civil Rights. Johnson/Johnson takes us through how two very different men fought the same battle - and what it cost them to do so.

The reading will be performed by actors of Theatre 40. Admission is FREE. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Theatre Forty is located at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free parking can be accessed through the driveway at the intersection of Moreno and Durant Drives. Follow the signage.

Website: http://theatre40.org