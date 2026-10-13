ROAD SHOW Will Open at Chromolume Theatre
Directed by Joanna Syiek, the production runs at the Zephyr Theatre with a cast including Amy Anderson, Josh Hillinger, and Trey Murray.
Chromolume Theatre has announced the final production of its 2026 Season of Musicals — A Season of Identity and Expression — Road Show, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman. This first fully staged Los Angeles production is directed by Joanna Syiek, with musical direction by Richard Berent. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Amy Anderson, Stephanie Bentley, Giana Bommarito, Renee Cohen, James Graham, Alexander Hall, Tamra Harkley, Josh Hillinger, Naledi Miga, Trey Murray, Richard Osborn, Leilani Rodriguez, Kelsey Schulte, and Jack Searer. Understudies are Andrew Jacobson and Brendan Lynch.
Opening is set for Friday, November 20, at 8pm, and the run will continue through December 6 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, LA, 90046, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. There will be an additional performance on Sunday 11/29 at 7:30pm.
Road Show is a one-act musical that tracks the turbulent, freewheeling journey of the real-life Mizner brothers, Addison and Wilson. Spanning 40 years from the Yukon Gold Rush to the 1920s Florida real estate boom, the show delivers a razor-sharp, vaudevillian critique of American capitalism, greed, and the complicated, testing nature of familial bonds. Road Show was produced in several iterations between 2003 and 2019 under various titles including Bounce, Wise Guys, and Gold!
Scenic design is by D'Angelo Reyes, lighting design is by Devin Harris, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc, and sound design is by James Esposito. Intimacy director is Hailey Mashburn. Stage manager is Mara Aguilar, and assistant stage manager is Kim Iosue.
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