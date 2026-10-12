RENT to Open at Santa Barbara's Ensemble Theatre Company

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Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present a 30th Anniversary production of the landmark, Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning Broadway musical, RENT, with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, directed by Pesha Rudnick, choreography by Christina McCarthy, and musical direction by David Lamoureux. RENT will begin previews on Wednesday, December 2; will open on Saturday, December 5 at 8pm (press opening); and run through Sunday, December 20 at the New Vic Theatre.

Set in New York City's East Village in the early 1990s, RENT follows a group of young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in the shadow of the AIDS crisis. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical weaves together stories of love, loss, friendship, and the fight to make art in the face of poverty and illness. From 'Seasons of Love' to 'La Vie Bohème,' RENT's anthems of community and resilience have made it one of the most beloved and enduring musicals of our time.

RENT features Nick Apostolina as “Mark,” Julian Comeau as “Roger.” Angelica Lozada Ramos as “Mimi,” Brandon Halvorsen as “Angel”, Bake Brewer as “Collins,” Ryan Salazar as “Benny,” Samantha Tullie as “Maureen,” and Kasper as “Joanne.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Ellie Aguilar, Adam Lendermon, Chase Lowary, and Yuka Takara.

The creative team also includes: Ann Sheffield (Scenic Design); Mike Billings (Lighting Design & Projections); Adriana Lambarri (Costume Design); Danny Fiandaca (Sound Design); Alex Johnston (Properties Design). The Production Stage Manager is Kristal Georgopoulos.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 08 Hrs 13 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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