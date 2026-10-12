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RENT to Open at Santa Barbara's Ensemble Theatre Company

RENT will begin previews on Wednesday, December 2; will open on Saturday, December 5, and run through Sunday, December 20 at the New Vic Theatre.

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RENT to Open at Santa Barbara's Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara will present a 30th Anniversary production of the landmark, Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning Broadway musical, RENT, with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, directed by Pesha Rudnick, choreography by Christina McCarthy, and musical direction by David Lamoureux. RENT will begin previews on Wednesday, December 2; will open on Saturday, December 5 at 8pm (press opening); and run through Sunday, December 20 at the New Vic Theatre.

Set in New York City's East Village in the early 1990s, RENT follows a group of young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in the shadow of the AIDS crisis. Inspired by Puccini's La Bohème, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical weaves together stories of love, loss, friendship, and the fight to make art in the face of poverty and illness. From 'Seasons of Love' to 'La Vie Bohème,' RENT's anthems of community and resilience have made it one of the most beloved and enduring musicals of our time.

RENT features Nick Apostolina as “Mark,” Julian Comeau as “Roger.” Angelica Lozada Ramos as “Mimi,” Brandon Halvorsen as “Angel”, Bake Brewer as “Collins,” Ryan Salazar as “Benny,” Samantha Tullie as “Maureen,” and Kasper as “Joanne.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Ellie Aguilar, Adam Lendermon, Chase Lowary, and Yuka Takara.

The creative team also includes: Ann Sheffield (Scenic Design); Mike Billings (Lighting Design & Projections); Adriana Lambarri (Costume Design); Danny Fiandaca (Sound Design); Alex Johnston (Properties Design). The Production Stage Manager is Kristal Georgopoulos.


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