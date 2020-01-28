RED INK By Steven Leigh Morris Extends Through February 24

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

RED INK By Steven Leigh Morris Extends Through February 24

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is thrilled to announce the extended run of RED INK by Steven Leigh Morris through Monday, February 24, 2020.

Starring Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Steven Culp, Tracey A. Leigh, Leo Marks, Jocelyn Towne, and Peter Van Norden, RED INK, directed by Nike Doukas, looks at the corrosive pressures of click-bait journalism and cut-throat competition on newspapers around the country, as they struggle to report the truth in a post-fact world. A funny, often biting, brand new satiric play about the plight of local newspapers, Red Ink follows a journalist who is hired by new management to run the paper he has been working for, and loves. In the wake of a corporate merger. Can he keep the standards he aspires to? Can he keep his family and friends? His sanity?

Production Team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic and projection design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design) and Cate Caplin (choreography).

Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. It closes on Monday, February 24, 2020. Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 800-838-3006.




Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Comedian Trey Kennedy Has Announced His ARE YOU FOR REAL? Tour Coming Spring 2020
  • Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Ross Matthews
  • Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts is Calling For Submissions for the Y.E.S. FESTIVAL
  • Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Hayley Kiyoko