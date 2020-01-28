RED INK By Steven Leigh Morris Extends Through February 24

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena - the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights - is thrilled to announce the extended run of RED INK by Steven Leigh Morris through Monday, February 24, 2020.

Starring Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Steven Culp, Tracey A. Leigh, Leo Marks, Jocelyn Towne, and Peter Van Norden, RED INK, directed by Nike Doukas, looks at the corrosive pressures of click-bait journalism and cut-throat competition on newspapers around the country, as they struggle to report the truth in a post-fact world. A funny, often biting, brand new satiric play about the plight of local newspapers, Red Ink follows a journalist who is hired by new management to run the paper he has been working for, and loves. In the wake of a corporate merger. Can he keep the standards he aspires to? Can he keep his family and friends? His sanity?

Production Team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic and projection design), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design) and Cate Caplin (choreography).

Regular performances on Saturdays 8 PM, Sundays 4 PM and Mondays 8 PM, at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. It closes on Monday, February 24, 2020. Tickets are $30 advance on line or $40 at the door. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 800-838-3006.





