Preacher Lawson Will Make Wallis Debut

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The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present comedian and actor Preacher Lawson for one night only, Friday November 13, 2026 at 7:30 pm, when he brings his stand-up comedy.

First breaking out on America's Got Talent, Lawson delivers an evening of fast-paced stand-up drawn from family life, and dating. With his unmistakable physicality and quick comic instincts, he transforms personal experience into vivid, sharply observed storytelling that finds humor in the details of everyday life.

Expect an unfiltered night of comedy shaped by his unique perspective and relentless sense of play. Lawson meets ordinary moments with outsized energy, turning them into stories that land with surprise and recognition.

Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, Oregon, but spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he's from, he'd say Orlando, Florida, because that's where he grew as a comedian.

Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (2017), where he made it into the final round. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Lawson was invited to compete on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most fan votes.

Most recently he was handpicked by Howie Mandel to participate in AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (2024). Lawson shot his first stand-up special, GET TO KNOW ME, which premiered on BET+ in 2019, then Amazon. His special MY NAME IS PREACHER was released globally on YouTube in 2024.

On Television, Lawson can be seen on HBO's A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE with Tim Robinson, TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS on TBS, as well as NBC's CONNECTING as a series regular.

He also hosted the Facebook Watch series WORLD'S MOST AMAZING DOGS (2019) with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump. He has been seen on THE TONIGHT SHOW, talking about his fame recognition and MMA fights.

Lawson has built a massive following of 3.4 million followers on TikTok. His YouTube channel has amassed over 640,000 subscribers and features clips of his stand-up, MMA training, and even vegan cooking tips. He recently completed a residency hosting AGT LIVE in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 31 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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