Preacher Lawson Will Make Wallis Debut
The AGT finalist will deliver fast-paced stand-up drawn from family life and dating at the Bram Goldsmith Theater.
The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present comedian and actor Preacher Lawson for one night only, Friday November 13, 2026 at 7:30 pm, when he brings his stand-up comedy.
First breaking out on America's Got Talent, Lawson delivers an evening of fast-paced stand-up drawn from family life, and dating. With his unmistakable physicality and quick comic instincts, he transforms personal experience into vivid, sharply observed storytelling that finds humor in the details of everyday life.
Expect an unfiltered night of comedy shaped by his unique perspective and relentless sense of play. Lawson meets ordinary moments with outsized energy, turning them into stories that land with surprise and recognition.
Preacher Lawson was born in Portland, Oregon, but spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10, but if you asked him what city he's from, he'd say Orlando, Florida, because that's where he grew as a comedian.
Lawson is best known for his appearance on season 12 of NBC's hit series, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT (2017), where he made it into the final round. Based off his stellar performance in season 12, Lawson was invited to compete on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) and BRITAN'S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS (2019) where he advanced to the finale after receiving the most fan votes.
Most recently he was handpicked by Howie Mandel to participate in AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: FANTASY LEAGUE (2024). Lawson shot his first stand-up special, GET TO KNOW ME, which premiered on BET+ in 2019, then Amazon. His special MY NAME IS PREACHER was released globally on YouTube in 2024.
On Television, Lawson can be seen on HBO's A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW, I THINK YOU SHOULD LEAVE with Tim Robinson, TOURNAMENT OF LAUGHS on TBS, as well as NBC's CONNECTING as a series regular.
He also hosted the Facebook Watch series WORLD'S MOST AMAZING DOGS (2019) with George Lopez and Lisa Vanderpump. He has been seen on THE TONIGHT SHOW, talking about his fame recognition and MMA fights.
Lawson has built a massive following of 3.4 million followers on TikTok. His YouTube channel has amassed over 640,000 subscribers and features clips of his stand-up, MMA training, and even vegan cooking tips. He recently completed a residency hosting AGT LIVE in Las Vegas and continues to perform at sold-out venues around the world.
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