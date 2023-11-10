Photos: West Coast Premiere Of FREIGHT Starring J. Alphonse Nicholson, Opens Sunday At The Fountain Theatre

West coast premiere of 'Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green,' starring J. Alphonse Nicholson, opens Sunday at the Fountain Theatre
POPULAR
The West Coast premiere of ‘Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green,’ starring J. Alphonse Nicholson (Broadway's Tony award-winning A Soldier's Play; P-Valley on Starz; Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone), opens this Sunday at the Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles. See photos from the production.
Nicholson reprises his off-Broadway, tour-de-force star turn as five versions of an African American everyman who travels through time in different incarnations, including a 19th Century minstrel, a faith healer, an FBI informant, a struggling actor and an out-of-work mortgage broker. In each life, Abel is guided, distracted, helped or hindered by a handful of characters with whom his destiny is forever intertwined. We meet each new iteration of Abel Green on a train, which changes in appearance in accordance with each time period and serves as a link between dimensions.
Check out the photos from the Fountain Theatre production below.
To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.FountainTheatre.com.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Benavente
Videos
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|KC and the Sunshine Band
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/30-12/30)
|Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
|The Harvest
The Count's Den (12/02-12/16)
|Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse (10/15-11/19)
|Love Actually Live
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (11/22-11/28)
|70, GIRLS, 70
Lonny Chapman Theatre (11/10-12/17)
|Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree – starring Debra Ehrhardt and Christopher Grossett, directed by Paul Williams – one day only!
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (12/17-12/17)
|Towards Zero
Theatre Palisades (11/03-12/10)
|Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season!
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/18-12/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You