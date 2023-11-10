Photos: West Coast Premiere Of FREIGHT Starring J. Alphonse Nicholson, Opens Sunday At The Fountain Theatre

The West Coast premiere of ‘Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green,’ starring J. Alphonse Nicholson (Broadway's Tony award-winning A Soldier's Play; P-Valley on Starz; Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone), opens this Sunday at the Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles. See photos from the production.



Nicholson reprises his off-Broadway, tour-de-force star turn as five versions of an African American everyman who travels through time in different incarnations, including a 19th Century minstrel, a faith healer, an FBI informant, a struggling actor and an out-of-work mortgage broker. In each life, Abel is guided, distracted, helped or hindered by a handful of characters with whom his destiny is forever intertwined. We meet each new iteration of Abel Green on a train, which changes in appearance in accordance with each time period and serves as a link between dimensions.



Check out the photos from the Fountain Theatre production below.



To purchase tickets and for more information, go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Benavente