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Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach

Amie Farrell, Sarah Pierce, Lyndsi Larose, and Nondumiso Tembe star in Jamie Torcellini's production.

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“The Revolutionists,” a sharp-tongued makeover of the French “Reign of Terror” by playwright Lauren Gunderson, begins previews Wednesday and opens Friday at International City Theatre in Long Beach in a production directed by Jamie Torcellini. See photos!

Four women badass women lose their heads (both figuratively and literally) in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s “La Terreur.” Playwright Olympe de Gouges (played by Amie Farrell), assassin Charlotte Corday (Sarah Pierce), former queen and fan of ribbons Marie Antoinette (Lyndsi Larose), and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle (Nondumiso Tembe) hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. Performances continue through June 28. 

Photo credit: Jordan Gohara

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Sarah Pierce, Nondumiso Tembe, Lyndsi LaRose and Amie Farrell

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Nondumiso Tembe, Sarah Pierce, Lyndsi LaRose and Amie Farrell

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Amie Farrell and Nondumiso Tembe

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Nondumiso Tembe and Amie Farrell

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Amie Farrell and Sarah Pierce

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Amie Farrell, Sarah Pierce, Nondumiso Tembe

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Lyndsi LaRose and Amie Farrell

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Nondumiso Tembe, Sarah Pierce, Amie Farrell

Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach Image
Sarah Pierce, Amie Farrell, Nondumiso Tembe and Lyndsi LaRose







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