Photos: THE REVOLUTIONISTS to Open at International City Theatre in Long Beach

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“The Revolutionists,” a sharp-tongued makeover of the French “Reign of Terror” by playwright Lauren Gunderson, begins previews Wednesday and opens Friday at International City Theatre in Long Beach in a production directed by Jamie Torcellini. See photos!

Four women badass women lose their heads (both figuratively and literally) in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution’s “La Terreur.” Playwright Olympe de Gouges (played by Amie Farrell), assassin Charlotte Corday (Sarah Pierce), former queen and fan of ribbons Marie Antoinette (Lyndsi Larose), and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle (Nondumiso Tembe) hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. Performances continue through June 28.

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