Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP
Matt M. Morrow directs Tennessee Williams' classic in a new Legacy Revival production at Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts.
Take a look at brand-new production photos from Center REP's The Glass Menagerie, now playing through September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The production is directed by Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow.
The cast features Cody Sloan as Tom Wingfield, Nancy Carlin as Amanda Wingfield, Alanna Darby as Laura Wingfield and Rob Fagin as Jim O'Connor.
Tennessee Williams' memory play follows Tom as he looks back on his life with his mother and sister in 1930s St. Louis. Haunted by guilt after abandoning his family, Tom revisits the events that led to his departure and the relationships he left behind.
Premiering more than 80 years ago, The Glass Menagerie became one of Williams' defining works. Center REP's new Legacy Revival production examines the cost of persona and the tension between memory, responsibility and escape.
The Glass Menagerie runs through Sunday, September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek.
Check out the new production photos below.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby
Nancy Carlin
Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby
Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby
Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby
Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby
Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby
Nancy Carlin
Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby
Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby
Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby
Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby
Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby
Alanna Darby
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