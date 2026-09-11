 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP

Matt M. Morrow directs Tennessee Williams' classic in a new Legacy Revival production at Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts.

By:

Take a look at brand-new production photos from Center REP's The Glass Menagerie, now playing through September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The production is directed by Center REP Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow.

The cast features Cody Sloan as Tom Wingfield, Nancy Carlin as Amanda Wingfield, Alanna Darby as Laura Wingfield and Rob Fagin as Jim O'Connor.

Tennessee Williams' memory play follows Tom as he looks back on his life with his mother and sister in 1930s St. Louis. Haunted by guilt after abandoning his family, Tom revisits the events that led to his departure and the relationships he left behind.

Premiering more than 80 years ago, The Glass Menagerie became one of Williams' defining works. Center REP's new Legacy Revival production examines the cost of persona and the tension between memory, responsibility and escape.

The Glass Menagerie runs through Sunday, September 27 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek.

Check out the new production photos below.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 1 of 15


Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 2 of 15


Nancy Carlin

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 3 of 15


Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 4 of 15


Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 5 of 15


Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 6 of 15


Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 7 of 15


Cody Sloan, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 8 of 15


Nancy Carlin

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 9 of 15


Cody Sloan

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 10 of 15


Cody Sloan, Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 11 of 15


Nancy Carlin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 12 of 15


Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 13 of 15


Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 14 of 15


Rob Fagin, Alanna Darby

Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Center REP — photo 15 of 15


Alanna Darby

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Lesher Center for the Arts
Upcoming Shows
Mary Poppins
11/27 - 11/29/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Comics Reading Comics in Los Angeles Comics Reading Comics
Dynasty Typewriter (9/13-9/13)
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
It's A Lot in Los Angeles It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19)
Jane Austen UnScripted in Los Angeles Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
Melt : The Play in Los Angeles Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
New Works Festival in Los Angeles New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26)
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding in Los Angeles Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20) PHOTOS
Worthy in Los Angeles Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets