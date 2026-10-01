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Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center

Katherine Chou directs the haunting play about two immigrant laborers who find connection through Chinese opera.

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A rare revival of 'The Dance and the Railroad,' by David Henry Hwang, opens this weekend at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Check out photos of the production.

Katherine Chou directs a co-production between Asian American theater collective Artists at Play and Latino Theater Company.

Tony Jin and Scott Keiji Takeda, who recently appeared together in 'Flower Drum Song' at East West Players, star here as star as Lone and Ma, immigrant laborers building the transcontinental railroad during the Chinese Railroad Workers' Strike of 1867. The two men form an unexpected bond through their shared love of Chinese opera. Together, they practice the ancient art form atop a mountain in the Sierra Nevada, finding connection and a sense of possibility even as their fellow workers below confront brutal labor conditions, isolation and cultural displacement.

Performances continue through November 1. For more information, go to go to latinotheaterco.org.

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 1 of 10


Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 2 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda and Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 3 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda and Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 4 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda and Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 5 of 10


Tony Jin and Scott Keiji Takeda Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 6 of 10


Tony Jin and Scott Keiji Takeda Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 7 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 8 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda and Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 9 of 10


Tony Jin and Scott Keiji Takeda Photo by Michael Palma

Photos: THE DANCE AND THE RAILROAD to Make Rare Revival at Los Angeles Theatre Center — photo 10 of 10


Scott Keiji Takeda and Tony Jin Photo by Michael Palma

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