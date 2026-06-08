Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner star as the lovers in a Gilded Age-set production in Topanga Canyon.
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum opened its 2026 summer repertory season in rustic Topanga Canyon this past weekend with “Romeo and Juliet.” See photos from the production!
Co-directors Ellen Geer and Willow Geer have re-set Shakespeare’s love story in New York City during the tumultuous Gilded Age, a period marked by stark social inequality and rampant industrialization. Through this lens, the famous love story becomes not just a tragedy, but a powerful warning about the costs of division, hatred and fear.
Teens Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner star as the star-crossed lovers. The ensemble cast includes David Benne as Tybalt, Connor Bowen as Mr. Mulligan (Lord Montague), Jesse Corwin as Benvolio, Rhett Curry as Mercutio, Ethan Haslam as Paris, Brooke Heatley as Mrs. Mulligan, Michelle Jasso as Mrs. Callahan (Lady Capulet), Max Lawrence as Friar Lawrence, Shane McDermott as Father John, Michelle Merring as the Apothecary, Christopher Miles as Sampson, Elijah Reyes as Abraham, Ethan Ricks as Balthasar, Franc Ross as the Magistrate, Jon Sprik as Mr. Callahan and Ellen Geer as the Nurse. Taking on a variety of smaller roles are Cole Dechant, Asher Edwards, Kiley Fallon, Estrella Garcia-Starr, Abbs Stoiber and Elliott Grey-Wilson. “Romeo and Juliet” continues to run in repertory through September 26.
Photo credit: Ian Flanders
Elijah Reyes, Ethan Ricks, Rhett Curry
Asher Hagler, Rhett Curry, Ethan Ricks and Jesse Corwin
Rhett Curry, Asher Hagler, Luke Bolle and Shane McDermott
Michelle Merring, Jesse Corwin, Abbs Stoiber
Michelle Jasso, Quinnlyn Scheppner, Ellen Geer
Michelle Jasso, Ellen Geer, Quinnlyn Scheppner
Elijah Reyes and Ethan Ricks
Kiley Fallon, Michelle Merring, Jon Sprik, Shane McDermott and Quinnlyn Scheppner
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Asher Hagler
Rhett Curry and Asher Hagler
Ellen Geer and Asher Hagler
Ellen Geer, Asher Hagler, Max Lawrence
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Ellen Geer
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Max Lawrence
Michelle Jasso, Quinnlyn Scheppner, Jon Sprik and Ellen Geer
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Asher Hagler
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner
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