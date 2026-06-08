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Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum

Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner star as the lovers in a Gilded Age-set production in Topanga Canyon.

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Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum opened its 2026 summer repertory season in rustic Topanga Canyon this past weekend with “Romeo and Juliet.” See photos from the production!

Co-directors Ellen Geer and Willow Geer have re-set Shakespeare’s love story in New York City during the tumultuous Gilded Age, a period marked by stark social inequality and rampant industrialization. Through this lens, the famous love story becomes not just a tragedy, but a powerful warning about the costs of division, hatred and fear.

Teens Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner star as the star-crossed lovers. The ensemble cast includes David Benne as Tybalt, Connor Bowen as Mr. Mulligan (Lord Montague), Jesse Corwin as Benvolio, Rhett Curry as Mercutio, Ethan Haslam as Paris, Brooke Heatley as Mrs. Mulligan, Michelle Jasso as Mrs. Callahan (Lady Capulet), Max Lawrence as Friar Lawrence, Shane McDermott as Father John, Michelle Merring as the Apothecary, Christopher Miles as Sampson, Elijah Reyes as Abraham, Ethan Ricks as Balthasar, Franc Ross as the Magistrate, Jon Sprik as Mr. Callahan and Ellen Geer as the Nurse. Taking on a variety of smaller roles are Cole Dechant, Asher Edwards, Kiley Fallon, Estrella Garcia-Starr, Abbs Stoiber and Elliott Grey-Wilson. “Romeo and Juliet” continues to run in repertory through September 26.

Photo credit: Ian Flanders

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Elijah Reyes, Ethan Ricks, Rhett Curry

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Asher Hagler, Rhett Curry, Ethan Ricks and Jesse Corwin

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Rhett Curry, Asher Hagler, Luke Bolle and Shane McDermott

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Michelle Merring, Jesse Corwin, Abbs Stoiber

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Michelle Jasso, Quinnlyn Scheppner, Ellen Geer

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Michelle Jasso, Ellen Geer, Quinnlyn Scheppner

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Elijah Reyes and Ethan Ricks

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Kiley Fallon, Michelle Merring, Jon Sprik, Shane McDermott and Quinnlyn Scheppner

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Asher Hagler

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Rhett Curry and Asher Hagler

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Ellen Geer and Asher Hagler

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Ellen Geer, Asher Hagler, Max Lawrence

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Ellen Geer

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Max Lawrence

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Michelle Jasso, Quinnlyn Scheppner, Jon Sprik and Ellen Geer

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Quinnlyn Scheppner and Asher Hagler

Photos: ROMEO AND JULIET Set In The Gilded Age Opens Outdoor Summer Season At Theatricum Image
Asher Hagler and Quinnlyn Scheppner







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