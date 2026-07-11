Photos: WAITING IN THE WINGS To Open At Theatricum Botanicum

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WAITIING IN THE WINGS a vibrant, funny, deeply humane comedy by Noël Coward, opens tonight on the outdoor stage at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum with co-producing artistic director Willow Geer at the helm. Check out the photos below!

Set in a charity home for retired actresses, Coward's 50th play is a witty and poignant portrait of nine opinionated, funny, difficult and full of life women, each of whom once basked in public admiration - but who must now learn to face old age together, long after the curtain has fallen. A tribute to the theater that evokes the lives of aging stars, their lingering jealousies and the enduring power of friendship, 'Waiting in the Wings' is a meditation on community and forgiveness. Old grievances linger here like half-remembered roles, but Coward suggests that bitterness is heavy to carry, and that reconciliation, no matter when, can be liberating.

Residents at The Wings include May Davenport (Jan Wikstrom), a bona-fide star in her day who specialized in Shakespeare and restoration comedies, and Lotta Bainbridge (Susan Angelo), a distinguished, lifelong actress who was May's rival in love. Bonita Belgrave (Katherine Griffith) was popular in supporting parts, entertaining the troops during World War I, while vivacious Maudie Melrose (Jane Macfie) excelled as a soubrette in musical comedies. True stardom may have eluded them, but Estelle Craven (Michele Schultz) spent her entire life on the stage, as did Almina Clare (Gini Autumn Benson). Cora Clarke (Cynthia Kania) and Deirdre O'Malley (Earnestine Phillips) are accomplished stage veterans, while Sarita Myrtle (Ellen Geer) may be losing her grip on reality as she continues to re-live past roles. Staffing The Wings are the outwardly gruff but kind-hearted resident superintendant, Miss Archie (Miranda Heath); likeable employee Perry Lascoe (Will Collyer), and the put-upon maid, Doreen (Natalia Jofre). Visitors include Lotta's former but still faithful dresser Dora (Offir Mashiah); Lotta's son, Alan (Billy Walker); an elderly gentleman caller named Osgood Meeker (Tim Sabourin); the good Dr. Jevons, who must make frequent house calls (Asa Fris); and Zelda Fenwick (Isabel Stallings), a journalist who may have ulterior motives.

Performances will continue through Oct. 3 in rotating repertory with four other mainstage plays. To find a complete schedule of performances, go to theatricum.com.



Cynthia Kania, Jane Macfie, Susan Angelo and Katherine Griffith

Tim Sabourin and Miranda Heath

Susan Angelo and Will Collyer

Susan Angelo and Offir Mashiah

Katherine Griffith and Susan Angelo

Miranda Heath, Will Collyer, Isabel Stallings

Will Collyer and Miranda Heath

Katherine Griffith, Cynthia Kania, Will Collyer, Jane Macfie and Susan Angelo

Miranda Heath, Isabel Stallings, Jan Wikstrom

Earnestine Phillips and Isabel Stallings

Ellen Geer

Jan Wikstrom and Susan Angelo

Jan Wikstrom and Susan Angelo

Katherine Griffith, Michele Schultz, Will Collyer and Susan Angelo

Jan Wikstrom, Earnestine Phillips, Susan Angelo

Michele Schultz, Ellen Geer, Cynthia Kania

Natalia Jofre

Miranda Heath and Isabel Stallings

Will Collyer and Earnestine Phillips

Susan Angelo, Jane Macfie, Will Collyer and Michele Schultz

Billy Walker and Susan Angelo

Jan Wikstrom and Susan Angelo

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