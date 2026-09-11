Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival

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Open Fist Theatre Company's rare revival of 'Marisol,' the Obie-winning work by Puerto Rican playwright José Rivera, opens this weekend in a production directed by Amanda Weier. Check out the photos, below.

A dreamlike blend of magical realism, Theatre of the Absurd and Rivera's powerfully poetic language, 'Marisol' is a darkly funny, apocalyptic fable about survival, faith and hope. After her guardian angel abandons her to join the celestial battle against a senile God, Bronx resident Marisol Pérez must navigate a terrifying, unraveling world on her own while struggling to preserve her humanity.

Jade Santana, recently seen at Open Fist in Amerika and Brownstone, stars in the title role opposite Taylor Scott as the Guardian Angel. The cast also features Barbara Lee Bragg, Hutchins Foster, Matthew Goodrich, Carmella Jenkins, Mara Michelle, Chima Rok, Jack Sharpe and Grace Soens.

Photo Credit: Open Fist Theatre Company



Chima Rok, Carmella Jenkins, Mara Michelle, Jade Santana and Matthew Goodrich Photo by John Dlugolecki

Hutchins Foster nad Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Taylor Scott Photo by John Dlugolecki

Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Chima Rok Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Chima Rok Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jack Sharpe, Jade Santana, Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens, Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Grace Soens and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Grace Soens and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Barbara Lee Bragg and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and Hutchins Foster Photo by John Dlugolecki

Jade Santana and April-Star Collins Photo by Amanda Weier

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