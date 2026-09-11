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Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival

Jade Santana stars as Marisol Pérez in Amanda Weier's production of the Puerto Rican playwright's magical realist work.

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Open Fist Theatre Company's rare revival of 'Marisol,' the Obie-winning work by Puerto Rican playwright José Rivera, opens this weekend in a production directed by Amanda Weier. Check out the photos, below.

A dreamlike blend of magical realism, Theatre of the Absurd and Rivera's powerfully poetic language, 'Marisol' is a darkly funny, apocalyptic fable about survival, faith and hope. After her guardian angel abandons her to join the celestial battle against a senile God, Bronx resident Marisol Pérez must navigate a terrifying, unraveling world on her own while struggling to preserve her humanity.

Jade Santana, recently seen at Open Fist in Amerika and Brownstone, stars in the title role opposite Taylor Scott as the Guardian Angel. The cast also features Barbara Lee Bragg, Hutchins Foster, Matthew Goodrich, Carmella Jenkins, Mara Michelle, Chima Rok, Jack Sharpe and Grace Soens.

Photo Credit: Open Fist Theatre Company

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 1 of 20


Chima Rok, Carmella Jenkins, Mara Michelle, Jade Santana and Matthew Goodrich Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 2 of 20


Hutchins Foster nad Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 3 of 20


Jade Santana and Taylor Scott Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 4 of 20


Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 5 of 20


Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 6 of 20


Jade Santana and Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 7 of 20


Jade Santana and Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 8 of 20


Jade Santana and Chima Rok Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 9 of 20


Jade Santana and Chima Rok Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 10 of 20


Jack Sharpe, Jade Santana, Grace Soens Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 11 of 20


Jack Sharpe, Grace Soens, Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 12 of 20


Grace Soens and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 13 of 20


Grace Soens and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 14 of 20


Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 15 of 20


Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 16 of 20


Jack Sharpe and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 17 of 20


Barbara Lee Bragg and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 18 of 20


Taylor Scott and Jade Santana Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 19 of 20


Jade Santana and Hutchins Foster Photo by John Dlugolecki

Photos: MARISOL to Open at Atwater Village Theatre in Open Fist Revival — photo 20 of 20


Jade Santana and April-Star Collins Photo by Amanda Weier

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