Photos: MARILYN, MOM, & ME Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

International City Theatre opens its 2024 season this weekend with the world premiere of “Marilyn, Mom & Me,” Luke Yankee’s deeply personal, funny and moving story about the unlikely friendship that developed between Marilyn Monroe and the playwright's mother, Broadway legend Eileen Heckart, during the filming of "Bus Stop" in 1956.



Check out the photos, below.



Previews begin this Wednesday, with opening night following on Friday, February 16 and performances continuing through March 3. For more information, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Kennedy