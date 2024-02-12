Photos: MARILYN, MOM, & ME Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

Previews begin this Wednesday, with opening night following on Friday, February 16 and performances continuing through March 3.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

International City Theatre opens its 2024 season this weekend with the world premiere of “Marilyn, Mom & Me,” Luke Yankee’s deeply personal, funny and moving story about the unlikely friendship that developed between Marilyn Monroe and the playwright's mother, Broadway legend Eileen Heckart, during the filming of "Bus Stop" in 1956.

Check out the photos, below.

For more information, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Paul Kennedy

Alisha Soper and Laura Gardner

Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner

Brian Rohan and Alisha Soper

Brian Rohan, Alisha Soper. Laura Gardner

Laura Gardner and Alisha Soper

Alisha Soper

Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner

Noah Wagner and Alisha Soper

Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner

Laura Gardner and Brian Rohan

Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield and Alisha Soper

Alisha Soper

Laura Gardner and Alisha Soper

Noah Wagner, Alisha Soper, Laura Gardner

Alisha Soper

Alisha Soper

Noah Wagner and Alisha Soper

Alisha Soper

Alisha Soper, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield. and Laura Gardner



