Photos: MARILYN, MOM, & ME Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

Previews begin this Wednesday, with opening night following on Friday, February 16 and performances continuing through March 3.
International City Theatre opens its 2024 season this weekend with the world premiere of “Marilyn, Mom & Me,” Luke Yankee’s deeply personal, funny and moving story about the unlikely friendship that developed between Marilyn Monroe and the playwright's mother, Broadway legend Eileen Heckart, during the filming of "Bus Stop" in 1956.
Check out the photos, below.
Previews begin this Wednesday, with opening night following on Friday, February 16 and performances continuing through March 3. For more information, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Paul Kennedy
Alisha Soper and Laura Gardner
Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner
Brian Rohan and Alisha Soper
Brian Rohan, Alisha Soper. Laura Gardner
Laura Gardner and Alisha Soper
Alisha Soper
Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner
Noah Wagner and Alisha Soper
Brian Rohan and Laura Gardner
Laura Gardner and Brian Rohan
Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield and Alisha Soper
Alisha Soper
Laura Gardner and Alisha Soper
Noah Wagner, Alisha Soper, Laura Gardner
Alisha Soper
Alisha Soper
Noah Wagner and Alisha Soper
Alisha Soper
Alisha Soper, Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield. and Laura Gardner
Videos