Photos: Lilyisthatyou Releases NOSTALGIA BABY Music Video
The Catalina Island shoot precedes her first global headline tour set to launch this fall.
Alt-pop artist Lilyisthatyou has shared the personality-driven new video for 'NOSTALGIA BABY,' her latest single and standout track from her recently released EP, FROM THE GARDEN I GREW.
Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown
Shot on Catalina Island in California, the video is a lo-fi, fidgety look into Lily's world as she dances and expresses her free spirit on a boat and around town by the beach, even recruiting locals to join in the fun. It's a fitting visual representation of the communal, buoyant energy she'll bring when she kicks off her first global headline tour this September in support of the EP.
'THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR' begins September 19 in Warsaw, Poland, and travels through the UK and Canada before returning to the US this fall, including dates in Los Angeles on October 8th at The Roxy and New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28th.
Tracklist
1. 5AM IN STOCKHOLM
2. NOSTALGIA BABY
3. MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS
4. BUZZBALL
5. SIXTH SENSE
6. CHANEL LACES
7. EMPTY UNIVERSE
'THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR' DATES:
9/19 — Warsaw, PL — Hybrydy
9/21 — Berlin, DE — Hole44
9/22 — Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso Upstairs
9/23 — Paris, FR — Le Hasard Ludique
9/25 — Cologne, DE — CBE
9/26 — Brussels, BE — Cirque Royal Club
9/28 — Dublin, IE — Academy 2
9/30 — Manchester, UK — Academy 3
10/01 — Bristol, UK — Strange Brew
10/02 — London, UK — Oslo
10/06 — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy
10/09 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room
10/10 — Phoenix, AZ — Rosetta Room
10/12 — Dallas, TX — Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13 — Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues
10/14 — Austin, TX — 3TEN ACL Live
10/16 — St. Louis, MO — Duck Room
10/17 — Indianapolis, IN — HI-FI
10/18 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar
10/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade
10/21 — Orlando, FL — The Abbey
10/23 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506
10/24 — Washington, DC — The Atlantis
10/26 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair
10/27 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church
10/28 — New York, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/30 — Ann Arbor, MI — Blind Pig
10/31 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge
11/01 — Minneapolis, MN — Green Room
11/03 — Denver, CO — Cervantes' Other Side
11/04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court
11/06 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre
11/07 — Seattle, WA — Substation
11/18 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl
11/20 — Edmonton, AB — Pawn Shop Live
11/21 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar & Stage
11/27 — Ottawa, ON — Club Saw
11/28 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club
About Lilyisthatyou
Lilyisthatyou's confessional yet unapologetic alt-pop pulls no punches, confronting thorny subjects like sexuality, shame, addiction, and identity with unflinching honesty. She has been on this journey since she was 13, writing poetry to process complex emotions and turbulent personal relationships. A few years later, she freestyled over SoundCloud beats before joining studio sessions to hone her writing. Those collabs birthed her 2021 breakthrough song 'FMRN,' an R-rated seduction exposing the double standards women face when expressing sexual desire. Stretching her voice from a delicate trill to a full roar, she produces nearly a song a day. Working in a confessional, irreverent strain of pop — Lily's writing and delivery aim to make anyone who listens feel validated and seen. After a string of independent releases, she bared all on this past spring's 'DIRT ON MY HANDS' EP, a stripped-back reckoning recorded in Sweden. With her new EP 'FROM THE GARDEN I GREW' now out in the world, Lily continues growing her garden on own terms.
Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown
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