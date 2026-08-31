Photos: Lilyisthatyou Releases NOSTALGIA BABY Music Video

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Alt-pop artist Lilyisthatyou has shared the personality-driven new video for 'NOSTALGIA BABY,' her latest single and standout track from her recently released EP, FROM THE GARDEN I GREW.

Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown















Shot on Catalina Island in California, the video is a lo-fi, fidgety look into Lily's world as she dances and expresses her free spirit on a boat and around town by the beach, even recruiting locals to join in the fun. It's a fitting visual representation of the communal, buoyant energy she'll bring when she kicks off her first global headline tour this September in support of the EP.

'THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR' begins September 19 in Warsaw, Poland, and travels through the UK and Canada before returning to the US this fall, including dates in Los Angeles on October 8th at The Roxy and New York at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28th.

Tracklist

1. 5AM IN STOCKHOLM

2. NOSTALGIA BABY

3. MONEY CAN'T BUY HAPPINESS

4. BUZZBALL

5. SIXTH SENSE

6. CHANEL LACES

7. EMPTY UNIVERSE

'THE FLOWERS HAVE FEELINGS TOUR' DATES:

9/19 — Warsaw, PL — Hybrydy

9/21 — Berlin, DE — Hole44

9/22 — Amsterdam, NL — Paradiso Upstairs

9/23 — Paris, FR — Le Hasard Ludique

9/25 — Cologne, DE — CBE

9/26 — Brussels, BE — Cirque Royal Club

9/28 — Dublin, IE — Academy 2

9/30 — Manchester, UK — Academy 3

10/01 — Bristol, UK — Strange Brew

10/02 — London, UK — Oslo

10/06 — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA — The Roxy

10/09 — Santa Ana, CA — Constellation Room

10/10 — Phoenix, AZ — Rosetta Room

10/12 — Dallas, TX — Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13 — Houston, TX — Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues

10/14 — Austin, TX — 3TEN ACL Live

10/16 — St. Louis, MO — Duck Room

10/17 — Indianapolis, IN — HI-FI

10/18 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar

10/20 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

10/21 — Orlando, FL — The Abbey

10/23 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506

10/24 — Washington, DC — The Atlantis

10/26 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

10/27 — Philadelphia, PA — First Unitarian Church

10/28 — New York, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/30 — Ann Arbor, MI — Blind Pig

10/31 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

11/01 — Minneapolis, MN — Green Room

11/03 — Denver, CO — Cervantes' Other Side

11/04 — Salt Lake City, UT — Kilby Court

11/06 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

11/07 — Seattle, WA — Substation

11/18 — Vancouver, BC — The Pearl

11/20 — Edmonton, AB — Pawn Shop Live

11/21 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar & Stage

11/27 — Ottawa, ON — Club Saw

11/28 — Toronto, ON — The Mod Club

About Lilyisthatyou

Lilyisthatyou's confessional yet unapologetic alt-pop pulls no punches, confronting thorny subjects like sexuality, shame, addiction, and identity with unflinching honesty. She has been on this journey since she was 13, writing poetry to process complex emotions and turbulent personal relationships. A few years later, she freestyled over SoundCloud beats before joining studio sessions to hone her writing. Those collabs birthed her 2021 breakthrough song 'FMRN,' an R-rated seduction exposing the double standards women face when expressing sexual desire. Stretching her voice from a delicate trill to a full roar, she produces nearly a song a day. Working in a confessional, irreverent strain of pop — Lily's writing and delivery aim to make anyone who listens feel validated and seen. After a string of independent releases, she bared all on this past spring's 'DIRT ON MY HANDS' EP, a stripped-back reckoning recorded in Sweden. With her new EP 'FROM THE GARDEN I GREW' now out in the world, Lily continues growing her garden on own terms.



Photo Credit: Alex S.K. Brown

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