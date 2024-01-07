Photos: Go Inside the Art of Elysium Gala with CASAMIGOS

The celebrity-packed Heaven gala brings people together from the worlds of film, art, dance, music, fashion, and reality TV.
Last night, Saturday, January 6, in Hollywood, Casamigos celebrated Golden Globes weekend by supporting the annual Art of Elysium Gala, which benefits those in need through the arts.
Check out the photos below!
The celebrity-packed Heaven gala brings people together from the worlds of film, art, dance, music, fashion, and reality TV. Honorees Amy Smart and Cara Santana, along with guests including Jon Hamm, Heidi Klum, Lily Gladstone, Topher Grace, Jason Segel, Christina Hendricks, Amanda Kloots, Mira Sorvino, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Beck, Jamie Chung, Alicia Witt and more enjoyed a beautiful evening of dinner and Casamigos cocktails.
Casamigos served two specialty cocktails: Casa Picantes and Ginger Mint Palomas.
Photo Credit: Getty for Art of Elysium
Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello
Topher Grace and Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Amy Smart and Carter Oosterhouse
Azie Tesfai
Beck
Caitlin O'Connor and Joe Manganiello
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Jason Segel
Jeri Ryan and Christophe Eme
Stephen Root and Patton Oswalt
Topher Grace, Caitlin O'Connor, Joe Manganiello, and Jason Segel
