Photos: Go Inside DINNER WITH FRIENDS Opening Night Celebration At The Zephyr Theatre

Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions and Peter Allas, in association with Michael Donovan, present the 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning play DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies. Peter Allas (The Odyssey Theatre's God of Carnage, Off-Broadway's Danny & The Deep Blue Sea) directs this humorous drama on its first Los Angeles equity revival since its 2000 Los Angeles premiere. See photos from inside opening night below.
DINNER WITH FRIENDS tells the story about two married couples who have been best friends for years and what happens when relationships evolve and people change. "This play is a reflection of what all couples go through and whether they are willing to examine - or not - marriage, friendship, commitment, or even betrayal in any form, and deal with the possibility of loneliness when it is always evolving," shares Director and Producer Peter Allas.
Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 7456 Melrose Ave. (323)965-9996
Photo Credit: Paige Petrone/LAArtsOnline.com.
