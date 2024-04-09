Photos: Go Inside DINNER WITH FRIENDS Opening Night Celebration At The Zephyr Theatre

Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions and Peter Allas, in association with Michael Donovan, present the 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning play DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald MarguliesPeter Allas (The Odyssey Theatre's God of Carnage, Off-Broadway's Danny & The Deep Blue Sea) directs this humorous drama on its first Los Angeles equity revival since its 2000 Los Angeles premiere. See photos from inside opening night below.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS tells the story about two married couples who have been best friends for years and what happens when relationships evolve and people change. "This play is a reflection of what all couples go through and whether they are willing to examine - or not - marriage, friendship, commitment, or even betrayal in any form, and deal with the possibility of loneliness when it is always evolving," shares Director and Producer Peter Allas.

Showtimes are at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday; 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets start at $35. 7456 Melrose Ave. (323)965-9996

Photo Credit: Paige Petrone/LAArtsOnline.com.

Opening night of DINNER WITH FRIENDS at the Zephyr Theatre
Opening night of DINNER WITH FRIENDS at the Zephyr Theatre

Jack Esformes, Marieh Delfino, AMY MOTTA, and Leith Burke 

Cast members Marieh Delfino, Jack Esformes, AMY MOTTA, and Leith Burke with director and producer Peter Allas
Cast members Marieh Delfino, Jack Esformes, AMY MOTTA, and Leith Burke with director and producer Peter Allas

AMY MOTTA
AMY MOTTA 

Friends of DINNER WITH FRIENDS cast member Marieh Delfino
Friends of DINNER WITH FRIENDS cast member Marieh Delfino

Peter Allas with his friend
Peter Allas with his friend 

Leith Burke
Leith Burke

Marieh Delfino with friend
Marieh Delfino with friend

Peter Allas, Lisa Pescia
Peter Allas, Lisa Pescia 

Joy Parris and friend
Joy Parris and friend 




