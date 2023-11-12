Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS

Guests included Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Bryant, Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more!

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Last night in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Salma Hayek Pinault, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Channing Tatum. 

Check out photos from the Gala below!

This year’s coveted event brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Bryant, Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Lori Harvey, Chrissy Teigan, Sarah Hyland, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie Grange, Rich Paul, Katherine McPhee, Demi Levato, Kirsten Dunst and more enjoyed Casamigos cocktails along with dinner, an auction and a special performance by icon Snoop Dogg.

Baby2Baby will also provide tons of essential items to two of Snoop Dogg's organizations which help inner-city children in Los Angeles participate in football, basketball and cheerleading; Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues, and Snoop Special Stars. 

Casamigos served three specialty cocktails for the gala: Spicy Kali, Casa Paloma and Pineapple Smoke.

The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions of dollars for babies and families in need. 

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny and Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba

Eloise DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria
Eloise DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria

Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Kim Kardashian, Zoe Saldaña, Salma Hayek Pinault, Norah Weinstein, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, and Olivia Wilde

Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Wilde
Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Wilde

Robbie Gordy, Zooey Deschanel, and Julie Bowen
Robbie Gordy, Zooey Deschanel, and Julie Bowen

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Norah Weinstein

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jessica Alba, Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Bryant, and Norah Weinstein

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Norah Weinstein

Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Kim Kardashian, and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Kim Kardashian, and Norah Weinstein

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, Norah Weinstein, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba

Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek Pinault
Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek Pinault

Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey
Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey

Chrissy Teigen and Camila Alves McConaughey
Chrissy Teigen and Camila Alves McConaughey

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba

Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, and Salma Hayek Pinault
Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, and Salma Hayek Pinault

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jada Paul, Ayesha Curry, and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jada Paul, Ayesha Curry, and Norah Weinstein

Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse
Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse

Eloise Broady DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria
Eloise Broady DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde
Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde

Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek Pinault
Salma Hayek Pinault

Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS
Demi Lovato, Sofia Richie Grainge, Nicole Richie, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg



