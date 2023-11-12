Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS

Last night in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Salma Hayek Pinault, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Channing Tatum.

Check out photos from the Gala below!

This year’s coveted event brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Bryant, Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Lori Harvey, Chrissy Teigan, Sarah Hyland, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie Grange, Rich Paul, Katherine McPhee, Demi Levato, Kirsten Dunst and more enjoyed Casamigos cocktails along with dinner, an auction and a special performance by icon Snoop Dogg.

Baby2Baby will also provide tons of essential items to two of Snoop Dogg's organizations which help inner-city children in Los Angeles participate in football, basketball and cheerleading; Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues, and Snoop Special Stars.

Casamigos served three specialty cocktails for the gala: Spicy Kali, Casa Paloma and Pineapple Smoke.

The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions of dollars for babies and families in need.

Photo Credit: Araya Doheny and Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby