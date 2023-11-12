Photos: Go Inside 2023 Baby2Baby Gala with CASAMIGOS

Guests included Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Bryant, Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more!
Last night in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Baby2Baby for their annual star-studded gala. The gala honored Salma Hayek Pinault, who received the Giving Tree Award for her exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need around the world; the award was presented to her by Channing Tatum.
Check out photos from the Gala below!
This year’s coveted event brought together celebrities, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Guests including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Bryant, Heidi Klum, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenna Dewan, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Lori Harvey, Chrissy Teigan, Sarah Hyland, Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie Grange, Rich Paul, Katherine McPhee, Demi Levato, Kirsten Dunst and more enjoyed Casamigos cocktails along with dinner, an auction and a special performance by icon Snoop Dogg.
Baby2Baby will also provide tons of essential items to two of Snoop Dogg's organizations which help inner-city children in Los Angeles participate in football, basketball and cheerleading; Snoop Youth Football and Basketball Leagues, and Snoop Special Stars.
Casamigos served three specialty cocktails for the gala: Spicy Kali, Casa Paloma and Pineapple Smoke.
The Baby2Baby Gala raises millions of dollars for babies and families in need.
Photo Credit: Araya Doheny and Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein
Eloise DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria
Salma Hayek Pinault
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kim Kardashian, Zoe Saldaña, Salma Hayek Pinault, Norah Weinstein, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, and Olivia Wilde
Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian, and Olivia Wilde
Robbie Gordy, Zooey Deschanel, and Julie Bowen
Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jessica Alba, Snoop Dogg, Vanessa Bryant, and Norah Weinstein
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Kim Kardashian, and Norah Weinstein
Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Salma Hayek Pinault, Norah Weinstein, Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba
Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek Pinault
Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, and Lori Harvey
Chrissy Teigen and Camila Alves McConaughey
Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Kim Kardashian, and Jessica Alba
Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, and Salma Hayek Pinault
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jada Paul, Ayesha Curry, and Norah Weinstein
Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse
Eloise Broady DeJoria and John Paul DeJoria
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Hailey Bieber
Zoe Saldana, Kim Kardashian and Olivia Wilde
Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie
Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Jessica Alba
Demi Lovato, Sofia Richie Grainge, Nicole Richie, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber
