Photos: Get A First Look At COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE? At The Group Rep

The Group Rep will continue their 2023-24 Season with the award-winning play Could I Have This Dance? written by Doug Haverty, directed by Kathleen R. Delaney, and produced by Brent Beerman for The Group Rep. See photos from the production.

The romantic comedy/drama runs March 29 through May 5 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Main Stage located at 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The award-winning play looks at modern love, complicated relationships, working-from-home and a family that is actually functional. Poetic and – at times – startling, this play was voted by the American National Critics Association as the Best Regional Play of 1992. What starts as a delicious, fast-paced romantic comedy, pivots as a medical crisis forces the family members to ask serious questions and not everyone wants to know the answers. This play was developed at The Group Rep, premiered at The Colony, and has since traveled the world. This revival promises to be as engaging as it was before the turn of the (last) century.

The Group Rep cast features the talents of Sean Babcock (Errol Watkins), Anna Connelly (Monica Glendenning), Anica Petrovic (Amanda Glendenning), Lloyd Pedersen (Hank Glendenning), Clara Rodriguez (Jeanette Glendenning), and Andy Shephard (Colin McMann).

The Creative Team includes Set Designer Kathi Chaplar, Lighting Designer Frank McKown, Costume Designer Shon LeBlanc, Sound Designer Nick Foran, Stage Manager Dawn Halloran, Assistant Stage Manager Sasha Izabela Kartman, Tech Operator John Ledley, Marketing Denise Downer, Public Relations Nora Feldman, Graphic Design Art & Soul Design, Webmaster & Online Marketing Kristin Stancato, Promotional Video & Photography Doug Engalla, Social Media Jackie Shearn, and producer for The Group Rep Brent Beerman.

Photo Credit: Doug Angalla