Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody
Performances will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's, starting on March 8th.
Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.
Check out photos below!
What happened to Orchid? Who dun it!? Why'd they do it!? Join us Wednesday nights as the dynamic characters from your favorite game and movie become a part of the staff, family and patrons of Tramp Stamp Granny's. With audience detectives, rotating guest victims, and a double cast of talented performers, every performance transforms into a high-stakes game of wits and allure. Let the sultry moves and provocative humor of the burlesque performers sweep you away as you try to solve the mystery. Limited seats available, book now and indulge in a night of burlesque, mystery, and unforgettable thrills.
"Clue-lesque" will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's, starting on March 8th. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Preshow at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225861®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FCLUElesque?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 $45 + 2 drink minimum
Tramp Stamp Granny's is located at 1638 NORTH CAHUENGA BOULEVARD LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028 For more information, visit www.trampstampgrannys.com
Alli Miller Fisher as Broadsworth Photo by Nathan Noyes
Bianca Gizelle as Professor Plumbalina Photo by Nathan Noyes
Camal Pugh as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes
Carly Jibson as Penelope Peacock Photo by Nathan Noyes
Cass Parker as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes
Emma Hunton as Miss White Photo by Nathan Noyes
Everjohn Feliciano as Mr. Gimby Green Photo by Nathan Noyes
K.C. Lindley as Scarlet O''Harlot Photo by Nathan Noyes
Kim Dalton as Super Swing Photo by Nathan Noyes
Kristyn Evelyn as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes
Lauren Avon as Bar Chef Photo by Nathan Noyes
Madeleine Neil as Penelope Peacock Photo by Nathan Noyes
Meredith Lim as Yvulva Photo by Nathan Noyes
Michael Shaw Fisher as Broadsworth Photo by Nathan Noyes
Sarah Wines as Yvulva Photo by Nathan Noyes
Schoen Hodges as Mister Mustard Photo by Nathan Noyes
Shanera Dean'' as Professor Plumbalina Photo by Nathan Noyes