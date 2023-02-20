Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody

Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.

What happened to Orchid? Who dun it!? Why'd they do it!? Join us Wednesday nights as the dynamic characters from your favorite game and movie become a part of the staff, family and patrons of Tramp Stamp Granny's. With audience detectives, rotating guest victims, and a double cast of talented performers, every performance transforms into a high-stakes game of wits and allure. Let the sultry moves and provocative humor of the burlesque performers sweep you away as you try to solve the mystery. Limited seats available, book now and indulge in a night of burlesque, mystery, and unforgettable thrills.

"Clue-lesque" will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's, starting on March 8th. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Preshow at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $45 + 2 drink minimum

Tramp Stamp Granny's is located at 1638 NORTH CAHUENGA BOULEVARD LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028 For more information, visit www.trampstampgrannys.com