Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody

Performances will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's, starting on March 8th.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.

What happened to Orchid? Who dun it!? Why'd they do it!? Join us Wednesday nights as the dynamic characters from your favorite game and movie become a part of the staff, family and patrons of Tramp Stamp Granny's. With audience detectives, rotating guest victims, and a double cast of talented performers, every performance transforms into a high-stakes game of wits and allure. Let the sultry moves and provocative humor of the burlesque performers sweep you away as you try to solve the mystery. Limited seats available, book now and indulge in a night of burlesque, mystery, and unforgettable thrills.

"Clue-lesque" will run Wednesdays at Tramp Stamp Granny's, starting on March 8th. The show will be performed at 8:00 PM, with Doors and Preshow at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225861®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FCLUElesque?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 $45 + 2 drink minimum

Tramp Stamp Granny's is located at 1638 NORTH CAHUENGA BOULEVARD LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028 For more information, visit www.trampstampgrannys.com

Alli Miller Fisher as Broadsworth Photo by Nathan Noyes

Bianca Gizelle as Professor Plumbalina Photo by Nathan Noyes

Camal Pugh as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes

Carly Jibson as Penelope Peacock Photo by Nathan Noyes

Cass Parker as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes

Emma Hunton as Miss White Photo by Nathan Noyes

Everjohn Feliciano as Mr. Gimby Green Photo by Nathan Noyes

K.C. Lindley as Scarlet O''Harlot Photo by Nathan Noyes

Kim Dalton as Super Swing Photo by Nathan Noyes

Kristyn Evelyn as Whorchid Fairchild Photo by Nathan Noyes

Lauren Avon as Bar Chef Photo by Nathan Noyes

Madeleine Neil as Penelope Peacock Photo by Nathan Noyes

Meredith Lim as Yvulva Photo by Nathan Noyes

Michael Shaw Fisher as Broadsworth Photo by Nathan Noyes

Sarah Wines as Yvulva Photo by Nathan Noyes

Schoen Hodges as Mister Mustard Photo by Nathan Noyes

Shanera Dean'' as Professor Plumbalina Photo by Nathan Noyes




