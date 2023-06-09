Photos: First Look at The Group Rep's MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Get a first look at all new photos from The Group Rep’s revival production of “Morning’s at Seven”, the perennially charming portrait of small-town America, opening this weekend at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood.

Set in 1929 (when the play originally premiered), “Morning’s at Seven” is a gentle comedy-drama that encircles four sisters at a pivotal moment in their lives. The play was revived on Broadway in 1980 and 2002 to effusive and enthusiastic acclaim.

Performances are June 9 through July 16. (No shows June 16, 17 & 18). For information and to purchase tickets, Click Here or call (818) 763-5990.

Photo Credit: Doug Engalla