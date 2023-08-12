Photos: First Look at THE RED SUITCASE at the Broadwater Main Stage Theatre, Opening Tonight

P3 THEATRE COMPANY, in association with the Del Shores Foundation and Beard Collins Shores Productions, is presenting the world premiere of THE RED SUITCASE, written by Jiggs Burgess, directed by Del Shores, assistant directed & additional staging by Blake McIver Ewing, and starring Emerson Collins. Mr. Burgess’ previous play, Wounded, recently won the “International Fringe Encore Series Award” at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival giving it a 4-week Off-Broadway run at the Soho Playhouse in NYC in January 2024.

Check out the photos below!

The Best Play Winner in the “Del Shores Foundation Writers Search,” THE RED SUITCASE, follows the life of Pogue from his unusual birth to the death of his father. The play explores the sometimes difficult relationship between fathers and sons and the many moments, stories, and characters that build a person and a life. Pogue is led on a journey to unpack his memories that takes him from, “we are the sins of our ancestors” to “we are the hope of our ancestors.” A play of family, survival, and finding ourselves in the stories that made us.

THE RED SUITCASE began previews on Thursday, August 10, and will open on Saturday, August 12 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, September 3 at 2pm at the Broadwater Theatre, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles.

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices range from $33 - $38.

Tickets and additional information available online at