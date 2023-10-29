Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

The play opened October 27 and will run through December 3 at Actors Co-op’s Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company in association with MWO Productions proudly presents the World Premiere play Lewis and Tolkien, written and directed by Dean Batali, produced by Marc Whitmore, Lori Berg and Rob Loos. The play opened October 27 and will run through December 3 at Actors Co-op’s Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Check out the production photos below!

Set in Oxford, England in the autumn of 1963 at the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, this play is something of a return to the familiar for C.S. Lewis (author of The Chronicles of Narnia) and J.R.R. Tolkien (who wrote The Lord of the Rings). Filled with humor, rousing debate, and reconciliation, the two men learn the true value of their friendship with a little help from a few pints of beer and the energetically curious barmaid, Veronica.

The Actors Co-op cast features the talents of Phil Crowley as C.S Lewis, Michael Beattie as J.R.R. Tolkien, and Bianca Akbiyik as Veronica.

The Production Team includes Dean Batali (Writer/Director), Marc Whitmore (Producer), Lori Berg (Producer), Rob Loos (Producer), Joel Daavid (Set Designer), Martha Carter (Lighting Designer), Chris Moscatiello (Sound Designer), Vicki Conrad (Costume Designer), Colleen Darling (Stage Manager) and Beth Batali (Assistant Stage Manager).

Go back in time and be a fly on the wall of the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, when you see LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre.

October 27 – December 3, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm.  *No performance Friday, November 24.  Additional Saturday matinees November 4, November 25 and December 2 at 2:30 pm.  Tickets: Adults $35. Seniors (60+) $30. Students w/ID and SAG-AFTRA & WGA union members $25. Group rates available. Tickets/Info at the link below or (323) 462-8460. Crossley Theater, 1760 N. Gower St., on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, Hollywood, CA 90028. Free lot parking.

Photo Credit: Larry Sandez

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Barbara Minkus 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesnt End With 70, GIRLS, 70 Photo
Interview: Barbara Minkus' 18 MINUTES OF FAME Doesn't End With 70, GIRLS, 70

The Group Rep inaugurates their 51st anniversary season with Kander & Ebb’s 70, Girls, 70 opening November 10, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Bruce Kimmel directs the cast of Cynthia Bryant, Regan Carrington, Kay Cole, Fay DeWitt, and more. Barbara, who shares the role of Ida with Suzy, sat down to answer a few of my queries.

2
Photos: First Look At SHREK THE MUSICAL At Sutter Street Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SHREK THE MUSICAL At Sutter Street Theatre

Shrek The Musical Jr. brings the entourage to Sutter Street Theatre, featuring book & lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Mark Cornfield, music direction by Connie Mockenhaupt, and choreography by Dian Hoel.

3
Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects Photo
Interview: Tamlyn Tomita Springs Into Action With SPRING AWAKENING & All Her Projects

The final production of East West Players’ 57th Season, the Tony Award winning musical Spring Awakening opens October 29, 2023 (with previews already begun). Former EWP Artistic Director Tim Dang directs the cast of Mia Sempertegui, Thomas K. Winter, Marcus Phillips, Madison Grepo, Tamlyn Tomita, Daniel Blinkoff, Jaylen Baham, James Everts, Genki Hall, Sarah Marie Hernandez, Justine Rafael, Eric Renna and Leianna Weaver. Long-time EWP supporter Tamlyn will be making her EWP debut in this production. Tamilyn sprung into Q&A mode to answer a few of my queries,

4
DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Centers Eisenhower Theatre Photo
DEFINING COURAGE Comes to The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre

Following sold-out shows in Honolulu, Irvine, Los Angeles, and San José, Defining Courage is bringing the show to the The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre in Washington, DC, on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/10-2/10)
THE HUMAN COMEDY in Los Angeles THE HUMAN COMEDY
Actors Co-op Theatre (9/30-11/05)
Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars in Los Angeles Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars
Theatre 40 (10/02-10/30)
Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue in Los Angeles Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue
Sierra Madre Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
Misalliance in Los Angeles Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
MJ in Los Angeles MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You