Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

The play opened October 27 and will run through December 3 at Actors Co-op’s Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.
POPULAR
The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company in association with MWO Productions proudly presents the World Premiere play Lewis and Tolkien, written and directed by Dean Batali, produced by Marc Whitmore, Lori Berg and Rob Loos. The play opened October 27 and will run through December 3 at Actors Co-op’s Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Check out the production photos below!
Set in Oxford, England in the autumn of 1963 at the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, this play is something of a return to the familiar for C.S. Lewis (author of The Chronicles of Narnia) and J.R.R. Tolkien (who wrote The Lord of the Rings). Filled with humor, rousing debate, and reconciliation, the two men learn the true value of their friendship with a little help from a few pints of beer and the energetically curious barmaid, Veronica.
The Actors Co-op cast features the talents of Phil Crowley as C.S Lewis, Michael Beattie as J.R.R. Tolkien, and Bianca Akbiyik as Veronica.
The Production Team includes Dean Batali (Writer/Director), Marc Whitmore (Producer), Lori Berg (Producer), Rob Loos (Producer), Joel Daavid (Set Designer), Martha Carter (Lighting Designer), Chris Moscatiello (Sound Designer), Vicki Conrad (Costume Designer), Colleen Darling (Stage Manager) and Beth Batali (Assistant Stage Manager).
Go back in time and be a fly on the wall of the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, when you see LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre.
October 27 – December 3, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm. *No performance Friday, November 24. Additional Saturday matinees November 4, November 25 and December 2 at 2:30 pm. Tickets: Adults $35. Seniors (60+) $30. Students w/ID and SAG-AFTRA & WGA union members $25. Group rates available. Tickets/Info at the link below or (323) 462-8460. Crossley Theater, 1760 N. Gower St., on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, Hollywood, CA 90028. Free lot parking.
Photo Credit: Larry Sandez
Videos
|Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05) PHOTOS
|The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/10-2/10)
|THE HUMAN COMEDY
Actors Co-op Theatre (9/30-11/05)
|Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars
Theatre 40 (10/02-10/30)
|Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue
Sierra Madre Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
|Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
|MJ
Pantages Theatre (12/20-1/28)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You