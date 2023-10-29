Photos: First Look at LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op

The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company in association with MWO Productions proudly presents the World Premiere play Lewis and Tolkien, written and directed by Dean Batali, produced by Marc Whitmore, Lori Berg and Rob Loos. The play opened October 27 and will run through December 3 at Actors Co-op’s Crossley Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Check out the production photos below!

Set in Oxford, England in the autumn of 1963 at the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, this play is something of a return to the familiar for C.S. Lewis (author of The Chronicles of Narnia) and J.R.R. Tolkien (who wrote The Lord of the Rings). Filled with humor, rousing debate, and reconciliation, the two men learn the true value of their friendship with a little help from a few pints of beer and the energetically curious barmaid, Veronica.

The Actors Co-op cast features the talents of Phil Crowley as C.S Lewis, Michael Beattie as J.R.R. Tolkien, and Bianca Akbiyik as Veronica.

The Production Team includes Dean Batali (Writer/Director), Marc Whitmore (Producer), Lori Berg (Producer), Rob Loos (Producer), Joel Daavid (Set Designer), Martha Carter (Lighting Designer), Chris Moscatiello (Sound Designer), Vicki Conrad (Costume Designer), Colleen Darling (Stage Manager) and Beth Batali (Assistant Stage Manager).

Go back in time and be a fly on the wall of the famous “Rabbit Room” of the Eagle and Child Pub, when you see LEWIS AND TOLKIEN at Actors Co-op Crossley Theatre.

October 27 – December 3, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30 pm. *No performance Friday, November 24. Additional Saturday matinees November 4, November 25 and December 2 at 2:30 pm. Tickets: Adults $35. Seniors (60+) $30. Students w/ID and SAG-AFTRA & WGA union members $25. Group rates available. Tickets/Info at the link below or (323) 462-8460. Crossley Theater, 1760 N. Gower St., on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood, Hollywood, CA 90028. Free lot parking.

Photo Credit: Larry Sandez