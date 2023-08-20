Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players will present J.B. Priestley’s suspenseful drama An Inspector Calls directed by James Rice and produced by Lyndsay Palmer and Marty Feldman for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service. Performances take place Friday, September 15 through Saturday, October 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Beginning September 23, Saturday matinees at 2pm will be added and continue through the rest of the run at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Check out a first look at the production below!

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Elora Becker, Chiquita Fuller, Aaron Hagler, Ben Lupejkis, Payton Ross, Lisa J. Salas, and Ren Warzecha.

A classic of mid-20th Century theater, the Hitchcockian suspense drama An Inspector Calls centers on the Birling Family – Arthur, Sylvia, Sheila, and Eric - who live in a comfortable home in the fictional town of Brumley, "an industrial city in the north Midlands." The family is visited by Inspector Goole, who interrogates the family about the suicide of a young working-class woman in her mid-twenties, Eva Smith. During questioning, all members of the family are lightly or deeply implicated in the girl’s undoing, including Sheila’s fiancé Gerald Croft. What begins as a parlor drama with polite banter quickly becomes acid and hateful. Everyone is not who they seem to be, including the inspector, thanks to a Twilight Zone-inspired plot twist.

Reserved seat tickets are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at Click Here, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more at $19 per ticket can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be a pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm with reservations recommended.