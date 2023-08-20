Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse

Performances take place Friday, September 15 through Saturday, October 7.

By: Aug. 20, 2023

POPULAR

What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 What's On Tour? A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 2 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 3 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Kentwood Players will present J.B. Priestley’s suspenseful drama An Inspector Calls directed by James Rice and produced by Lyndsay Palmer and Marty Feldman for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service. Performances take place Friday, September 15 through Saturday, October 7 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Beginning September 23, Saturday matinees at 2pm will be added and continue through the rest of the run at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

Check out a first look at the production below!

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Elora Becker, Chiquita Fuller, Aaron Hagler, Ben Lupejkis, Payton Ross, Lisa J. Salas, and Ren Warzecha.

A classic of mid-20th Century theater, the Hitchcockian suspense drama An Inspector Calls centers on the Birling Family – Arthur, Sylvia, Sheila, and Eric - who live in a comfortable home in the fictional town of Brumley, "an industrial city in the north Midlands." The family is visited by Inspector Goole, who interrogates the family about the suicide of a young working-class woman in her mid-twenties, Eva Smith. During questioning, all members of the family are lightly or deeply implicated in the girl’s undoing, including Sheila’s fiancé Gerald Croft. What begins as a parlor drama with polite banter quickly becomes acid and hateful. Everyone is not who they seem to be, including the inspector, thanks to a Twilight Zone-inspired plot twist.

Reserved seat tickets are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors and students, available online at Click Here, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more at $19 per ticket can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be a pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm with reservations recommended. 

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Ben Lupejkis, Chiquita Fuller, and Ren Warzecha

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Chiquita Fuller, Ben Lupejkis

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Ben Lupejkis and Ren Warzecha

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Chiquita Fuller and Ren Warzecha

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Chiquita Fuller, Ben Lupejkis

Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Westchester Playhouse
Ben Lupejkis and Ren Warzecha




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Festival of Arts & Pageant of The Masters to Temporarily Close Due To Tropical Storm H Photo
Festival of Arts & Pageant of The Masters to Temporarily Close Due To Tropical Storm Hilary

In response to the imminent threat posed by Tropical Storm Hilary, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will temporarily close the Festival's Fine Art Show and cancel Pageant of the Masters performances on Sunday, August 20 and Monday, August 21.

2
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME This Month Photo
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME This Month

Rubicon Theatre, Ventura County's leading not-for-profit theatrical organization committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, will present the grand finale of the company's Summer Concert Series with the iconic vocal group, “THE PLATTERS: MANY VOICES ONE NAME,” performing live on August 25, 26, and 27.

3
The Vagrancy Now Accepting Submissions For Its 2023/2024 Writers Group Photo
The Vagrancy Now Accepting Submissions For Its 2023/2024 Writers' Group

Award-winning theatre company The Vagrancy is now accepting submissions for its 2023/2024 Writers' Group. This year's theme is 'Double Down.'

4
Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis Photo
Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of BISEXUAL SADNESS By India Kotis

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the first show of its 2023-2024season, the world premiere of BISEXUAL SADNESS, written by India Kotis and directed by Carlyle King. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kill Shelter
Theatre of NOTE (8/10-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Streetcar Named Desire
Sherry Theatre (9/03-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joe Hisaishi and La mer
Hollywood Bowl (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry, Jews R 2 Much Fun
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/30-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music of Queen
LA County Arboretum (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noche de Cumbia: Yeison Landero, Mariposas del Alma, Discos Resaca, Yosimar Reyes
The Ford (9/01-9/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You